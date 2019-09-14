NEW YORK — The Boston Red Sox are on track to pay a $13.05 million luxury tax for a season in which they are likely to miss the playoffs.
The World Series champions’ payroll for purposes of the tax increased from $239.7 million on opening day to $242.8 million on Aug. 31, according to calculations by the commissioner’s office obtained by The Associated Press. That is well over the $206 million threshold where the tax begins.
As of opening day, the Red Sox were projected for an $11.76 million tax.
Boston entered Saturday with a 77-70 record, 8½ games out for the second AL wild card with 15 games remaining. The Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski last weekend.
Because the Red Sox are over the luxury tax threshold for the second straight year, they pay at a 30% rate on the first $20 million over $206 million and a 42% rate on the next $20 million. The Red Sox finished with a $239.5 million luxury tax payroll last year, when the threshold was $197 million, and because they were more than $40 million over, their top draft pick this year was dropped 10 places to 43rd overall as a penalty.
The New York Yankees have the second-highest tax payroll at $233.9 million, up from $225.9 million on opening day, causing their projected tax to rise to $6.54 million from $3.98 million.
Braves clinch playoff spot; Culberson hurt
WASHINGTON — The NL East-leading Braves clinched a playoff berth with a 10-1 win over the Nationals on Saturday and reduced their magic number to four to clinch their 19th division title.
In the seventh inning, Charlie Culberson was struck directly on the right cheekbone by a 91-mph fastball on Fernando Rodney’s first pitch of the game.
Culberson remained on his back for several minutes as trainers pressed a towel to his face. He was eventually helped onto a cart.
Cubs set team record for home runs
CHICAGO — Kris Bryant and rookie Nico Hoerner each homered, and the Cubs went deep four times to set a club record with 237 home runs in a 14-1 win over the Pirates on Saturday.
Bryant hit a two-run shot in the fourth and had four RBIs. Hoerner’s second homer in two days, a three-run drive in the sixth, broke the Cubs’ old mark of 235, established in 2004. Ben Zobrist and Victor Caratini added solo shots .
Blue Jays LHP Mayza to undergo surgery
TORONTO — Blue Jays left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza has a torn ligament in his left elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery.
Mayza came on in the 10th inning Friday and went down in pain after a wild ball four to the first batter he faced. Mayza has pitched in a team-high 68 games. He’s expected to miss the 2020 season.
Wrigley Field organist retiring after 33 years
CHICAGO — After teaming up over the years with legends from Ozzy Osbourne to Mike Ditka, Wrigley Field organist Gary Pressy finally is giving his fingers a well-deserved rest.
Pressy, who began his Cubs career in 1987 and worked his 2,679th consecutive game Saturday, has decided to end his run at the conclusion of the season.
Pressy, who turns 62 in November, takes care of his 95-year-old mother, Virginia, whose insistence he take piano lessons turned out to be life-changing. Pressy knew what he wanted to do when he was 5, and like hundreds of ballplayers over the years, playing at Wrigley was a dream come true.
