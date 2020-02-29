JUPITER, Fla. — Patrick Corbin’s longer-than-normal wait for his first spring start left him more refreshed than rusty.
The Washington Nationals lefty made his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday, allowing one run to St. Louis in two quick innings of a 6-3 loss.
“I liked what I saw out of Pat today,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He had some nice fluidity. He was getting extended, which was kind of nice. He said he felt good.”
Corbin threw 202 innings regular-season innings last year and 231/3 more in the postseason, prompting the Nationals to slow his workload in the spring. He’s the last of the reigning World Series champions’ starters to appear in a spring game.
In the postseason, Corbin started three games and made five relief appearances.
“For a lot of us last year we threw a lot more than we have in the past or longer,” Corbin said. “I think it could help.”
Corbin needed only 24 pitches to complete two innings. He walked two, and the lone hit he surrendered was a wind-aided, opposite-field homer hit by Paul DeJong off an unintentionally elevated fastball.
Corbin signed a six-year free agent contract with Washington prior to last season, then proceeded to match his career high with 14 wins, pitching to a 3.25 ERA.
His start came 24 hours after Stephen Strasburg pitched in his first Grapefruit League game. The reigning World Series MVP didn’t fare as well as Corbin, allowing three earned runs in 11/3 innings.
Afterward Strasburg and Martinez agreed that the big righty rushed his delivery.
“It was his first time out facing hitter and you get antsy,” Martinez said. “It happens.”
Presumed opening day starter Max Scherzer has already made two starts this spring. Anibal Sanchez will make his second spring start on Sunday.
Nats CF Robles considered day to day
Washington center fielder Victor Robles underwent an MRI on Friday on the oblique he injured on a throw against the Yankees on Wednesday. The results came back negative. He took batting practice in the cage on Saturday but didn’t play in the game. He’s considered day to day.
Judge getting more tests on shoulder
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has undergone an MRI and further tests as the team tries to determine the cause of his ailing right shoulder.
Manager Aaron Boone said Judge “was not right” while taking batting practice in an indoor cage Friday.
“We’re in a holding pattern with it, just trying to figure out what exactly is going on,” Boone said Saturday. “We’re trying to get our arms around if we can pinpoint something that’s causing some of the discomfort. At this point we haven’t found that.”
Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness in the shoulder. The slugging right fielder had been scheduled to take batting practice on the field for the first time since being shelved this weekend.
Boone feels Judge could be ready for the start of the season if he’s able to play in games over the final 10 days or so at spring training.
While the Yankees are concerned about Judge, there were no worries over new ace Gerrit Cole.
Cole allowed two hits and struck out two over 22/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers in his second start Saturday.
