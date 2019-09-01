ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This was no ordinary outing for Carlos Carrasco, and everyone at Tropicana Field knew it.
The popular Cleveland Indians pitcher nicknamed Cookie made his return to the mound from leukemia Sunday and was applauded by both teams in a touching scene during Tampa Bay’s 8-2 victory that completed a three-game sweep.
Carrasco entered in the seventh inning for his first major league appearance since being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia in June. The right-hander received a standing ovation from the crowd, and players from both sides cheered while standing in front of their respective dugouts.
“Even the other team came out. My teammates, that was great because they have supported me from Day One to now,” Carrasco said. “It’s unbelievable.”
Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor went to the mound and hugged an emotional Carrasco, who was activated before the game following several minor league rehab outings.
“He told me, ‘Welcome back, Cookie,’ ” Carrasco said. “ ‘This is you. This is you right here. We are behind you. Just go and throw the ball.’ ”
Zimmerman homers in return to Nationals
WASHINGTON — Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman was happy to rejoin in the fun.
Zimmerman celebrated his return from the injured list with one of Washington’s four home runs and the Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 9-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
The 34-year-old Zimmerman, who was reinstated Sunday after missing 36 games with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, connected for a two-run shot to give the Nationals a 6-3 lead in the sixth inning.
“I’ve hit home runs before, so it’s not a huge deal,” Zimmerman said. “Being back out there with the guys and just being part of the game, it was fun.”
Washington has had a lot of fun of late. The NL Wild Card leader has won four straight, nine of 10, and 19 of 24 as they continue to put a 19-31 start behind them.
Monthly HR record set for third time in ’19
NEW YORK — Major league batters broke the monthly home run record for the third time this year and are on pace to shatter the season mark with weeks to spare, part of a season in which strikeouts also are occurring at an unprecedented rate.
Batters had 1,228 home runs hit in the majors in August, the Elias Sports Bureau said Sunday. That topped the 1,142 in June and 1,135 in May.
Six of the top seven home run months have been in the last three seasons. August 2017 is third at 1,119, followed by June 2017 (1,101), May 2000 (1,069) and May 2017 (1,060).
Big league batters entered Sunday with 5,706 homers, 399 shy of the record 6,105 hit in 2017. They are on pace to hit 6,807 homers, 11% above the record and 22% more than the 5,585 hit last year.
