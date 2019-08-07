NEW YORK — The Miami Marlins placed shortstop Miguel Rojas on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring before Wednesday’s series finale against the New York Mets.
Rojas was injured in the third inning Tuesday night, stumbling over first base while trying to avoid a double play.
He remained on the ground for a while and needed help walking off the field.
The 30-year-old is in the midst of a productive season, hitting .289 in 108 games and playing a key role defensively for a young Miami team.
Rojas is scheduled to undergo tests Thursday to determine the severity of the injury.
— Associated Press