The July 10 death of Walt Michaels, who was 89, is a reminder of Washington and Lee’s glory years in major college football.
It’s been a while.
Check out the final 1950 Associated Press poll. W&L was tied for No. 18 in a top 20 ranking that included Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Miami.
Michaels, whose fame came largely from his years as an NFL player and coach, was a standout linebacker and fullback for W&L in 1950, when he was named an honorable mention All-American.
Those Generals finished 8-3 and lost 20-7 to Wyoming in the Gator Bowl. That season was the highlight of W&L’s presence as a big-time football school.
On Feb. 25, 1921, Washington and Lee became a charter member of the Southern Conference along with Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
W&L won the 1934 Southern Conference championship. Among its seven conquests were Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Virginia and South Carolina. In 1950, the Generals captured another SoCon title, earning their spot in the final Associated Press poll.
“People could not believe the athletic talent attracted to such a small school,” Gil Bocetti, a W&L quarterback during the early 1950s, told the Times-Dispatch in 2004. W&L currently has an undergraduate enrollment of 1,827.
The Generals’ sports status changed in July 1954, when the school’s executive committee of the board of trustees, the university committee on intercollegiate athletics, and administrators recommended “gradual de-emphasis” of football. W&L stopped giving athletic scholarships.
“It has been apparent for some time that subsidized football is inconsistent with our academic purposes,” President Francis Gaines wrote in an open letter to alumni and students in 1954.
W&L de-emphasized the sport because of financial and academic concerns, an academic cheating scandal that included football players, and, ultimately, the administration’s conclusion that the small, private school could no longer and should no longer compete against Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, West Virginia, Maryland and Tennessee on fall Saturdays.
Many of W&L’s scholarship players pre-1954 were military veterans or young men recruited from West Virginia and Pennsylvania mining communities. Michaels, the son of a Pennsylvania coal miner, went on to become an NFL All-Pro with the Cleveland Browns. He coached the New York Jets 1977-82, and later the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, who were owned by Donald Trump.
Gaines, W&L’s president 1930-59, estimated the Generals’ athletic department deficit at $25,000 following the 1953-54 school year. The football team was playing most of its games on the road or at neutral sites to make money. In 1952, for instance, only two of W&L’s 10 games took place in Lexington.
With increasing frequency, W&L football players experienced academic difficulty that led to dismissal. A 1954 cheating scandal involved many football players who were able to get a copy of an exam before test day.
In mid-July of ’54, eight weeks before the season was slated to start, W&L canceled its nine-game football schedule (West Virginia, William and Mary, VPI, Pennsylvania, Richmond, Davidson, Virginia, George Washington and Vanderbilt), and disclosed its plan to stop giving athletic scholarships. Seventeen of the school’s 20 athletic grants at the time were awarded to football players. Basketball players had the other three.
“I am convinced that to continue, we would have had to make radical changes — larger athletic scholarships, lower [academic] standards,” Gaines, the school president, said in 1954. “This plan we are unwilling to adopt.”
Some loudly protested the school’s decision. There was also support for W&L’s reshaped perspective. An editorial in a Richmond newspaper called athletic scholarships “the root of the hypocritical, dishonest, overemphasized college football system. … Washington and Lee’s action heartens all those who believe the function of a college is to turn out educated men and women, rather than to produce fabulous and overpublicized football juggernauts.”
Eventually, W&L did field a football team in 1954. The school formed a JV squad that included most of the scholarship recipients and competed under 32-year-old Boyd Williams. By the time the Generals resumed a varsity schedule in 1955, opponents such as Centre, Hampden-Sydney, Sewanee and Southwestern replaced the top-tier teams W&L used to face. The once-mighty Generals went 2-29 from 1955 through 1958.
The Division III Old Dominion Atheltic Conference has been the home of W&L’s athletic teams since the mid-70s.