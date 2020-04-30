Prior to the start of the Talladega spring race 5 years ago, Dale Earnhardt Jr. vowed to race aggressively and for the win.
It paid off with an emotional first win of the 2015 season for the future Hall-of-Fame driver.
"Even if I wreck … we're going to be racing for the lead or trying to anyways," Earnhardt said. "That's my mentality 'til I don't race anymore."
NASCAR's most popular driver received a thunderous ovation as he pumped his fist outside the car window during a slow victory lap. He stopped to grab the checkered flag and flew it out his car window as he savored his trip around the track and into victory lane.
It was Earnhardt's sixth, and final victory at Talladega, and his first since 2004 and he choked back tears after he climbed from his No. 88 Chevrolet.
"It's just real emotional. I haven't won here in a long time. It was my daddy's birthday a couple of days ago, and I'm just real emotional, man," he said.
The late Dale Earnhardt, a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee, won 10 times at the Alabama track. He would have celebrated his 64th birthday the previous Wednesday.
"I think about all the races he won here and at Daytona. I love when we go to victory lane, because I feel like I add to his legacy there," he said. "All I ever want to do is make him proud. I feel like when we win at those tracks where he was successful, that's exactly what we're doing."
— Associated Press, May 3, 2015
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.