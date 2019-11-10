FAIRFAX — Aisha Sheppard drained four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points as Virginia Tech pulled away for a 77-58 win over George Mason in a nonconference women’s basketball game on Sunday at EagleBank Arena.
Lydia Rivers scored 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, and both Dara Mabrey and Taja Cole added 11 points apiece for the Hokies (2-0), who out-rebounded the Patriots (1-1) by a 43-30 margin.
Jacy Bolton led the way for the Patriots with 15 points and Alexsis Grate tallied 12 in the loss.
VIRGINIA TECH (2-0)
Baptiste 0-1 0-0 0, Kitley 3-7 2-2 8, Cole 4-6 2-4 11, Mabrey 4-11 0-0 11, Sheppard 8-19 2-2 22, Rivers 6-9 4-4 16, Obouh Fegue 2-2 2-2 6, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, King 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 28-56 12-14 77.<
GEORGE MASON (1-1)
Gatling 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Bolton 5-13 2-2 15, Cardano-Hillary 3-14 0-1 6, Kaminski 2-8 0-0 6, Lawhorne 3-8 2-5 8, McCool 0-0 0-0 0, Doster 1-2 0-2 2, Grate 4-5 2-2 12, Kaktaite 0-0 0-0 0, Korpinen 2-8 2-4 7, Totals 21-61 8-16 58.<
Virginia Tech 18 20 20 19 — 77
George Mason 7 21 10 20 — 58
3-Point Goals—Virginia Tech 9-21 (Baptiste 0-1, Cole 1-1, Mabrey 3-9, Sheppard 4-9, King 1-1), George Mason 8-24 (Bolton 3-10, Cardano-Hillary 0-2, Kaminski 2-6, Lawhorne 0-2, Grate 2-2, Korpinen 1-2). Assists—Virginia Tech 14 (Cole 7), George Mason 11 (Grate 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Virginia Tech 43 (Rivers 15), George Mason 30 (Bolton 5). Total Fouls—Virginia Tech 20, George Mason 17. Technical Fouls—None.A—1,282.
Mary Baldwin 68, Ferrum 62
FERRUM — Leah Calhoun and Jalen Gathers each scored 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds as the Fighting Squirrels (1-0) held off the host Panthers.
Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) led Ferrum (0-1) with 16 points and Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) added 15 points.
Cameron Hawkins chipped in nine points and 13 rebounds for the Panthers.
Pfeiffer 80, Hollins 74, OT
Brina Bentley scored 29 points and Kortni Pinion added 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Falcons out-lasted Hollins in overtime.
A’Mya McClain also scored 14 points for Pfieffer (1-1).
Kayla Surles led Hollins (0-1) with 36 points, including seven 3-pointers, while Yasmine Tyler added 15 points.
Men’s basketball
Methodist 70, Roanoke 67
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Garren Dearman scored 19 points and Kaymon Mitchell added 13 as the Monarchs made clutch free throws in the second half to hold off the visiting Maroons.
Kevin McLaughlin Jr. also scored 11 points for Methodist, who made 17-of-21 free throws in the second half, while Roanoke (0-1) made only 16-of-29 from the charity stripe.
Efosa Edosomwan led the Maroons with 17 points, Dillion Thomas chipped in 15 and Caleb Jordan scored 12.
ROANOKE (0-1)
Edosomwan 17, Jordan 12, Greene 8, Mikalauskas 7, Thomas 15, Turner 2, Price 2, Gault 2, Menzel 2.
METHODIST (1-0)
McLaughlin Jr. 11, Burden 9, Manley 8, Edwards 2, Mingledoff 2, Dearman 19, Mitchell 13, Deal 4, Thompson 2.
Halftime — Methodist 33-32. 3-point goals — Roanoke 8-19 (Thomas 4, Mikalauskas 2, Edosomwan, Greene), Methodist 6-19 (McLaughlin Jr. 2, Mitchell 2, Burden, Dearman). A — 276.
Wash. and Lee 100, William Peace 82
RALEIGH, N.C. — William Brueggeman led all scorers with 29 points and Richie Manigault added 22, including six 3-pointers, as the Generals defeated the host Pacers. Mark Lamendola scored 12 points and Sam Wise chipped in 11 points for Washington and Lee (1-0), who shot 51 percent from the field and drained 12 three-pointers.
William Peace (0-1) put three players in double figures with John Burwell leading the way with 16 points, Mikal Gaylord with 13 and Tyson Sellers with 12 points.
WASHINGTON AND LEE (1-0)
Brueggeman 29, Manigault 22, Lamendola 12, Mitchell 9, Toure 8, Wise 11, Croughan 4, Dennin 3, DiSibio 2.
WILLIAM PEACE (0-1)
Burwell 16, Gaylord 13, Sellers 12, Tyrell Jr. 9, T. Bryant 6, Whitmore 7, Owens 5, Mason 5, B. Bryant 4, Ferguson 3, Holtzclaw 2.
Halftime — Washington and Lee 54-40. 3-point goals — Washington and Lee 12-33 (Brueggeman 4, Manigault 6, Lamendola 2), William Peace 11-40 (Gaylord 3, Sellers 4, Whitmore, Owens, Mason, Ferguson). A — 298.
