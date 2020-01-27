LOS ANGELES — The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ next game against the Clippers on Tuesday night after the deaths of retired superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash.
The league announced the decision in a statement Monday, saying it “was made out of respect for the Lakers organization.”
The Lakers learned about Bryant’s death while flying home from an East Coast road trip. LeBron James and several other players appeared to be visibly affected by the news when they got off the plane.
Bryant hailed as ‘true Olympic champion’
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Kobe Bryant was “an outstanding and true Olympic champion,” IOC President Thomas Bach said Monday.
The basketball great helped the United States win Olympic gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2012 London Games.
Bryant also worked with the Olympic hosting bid for Los Angeles, the city where he won five NBA titles with the Lakers.
Author deletes book co-written with Bryant
SAO PAULO — Kobe Bryant and Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho were working together on a children’s book, but the author of “The Alchemist” said he deleted the draft after Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.
Coelho’s decision disappointed many of Bryant’s fans, who flooded the writer’s social media channels asking for the draft not to be erased.
Bryant was a fan of Coelho’s and called “The Alchemist” his favorite book.
Respect paid to Kobe at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Nick Kyrgios wore a Los Angeles Lakers No. 8 jersey to honor Kobe Bryant on Monday ahead of his most important match of the Australian Open against top-ranked Rafael Nadal, paying his respects without needing to say a word.
Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff had Bryant’s numbers 8 and 24, along with the inscription “Mamba Mentality,” on her shoes in a doubles match at Melbourne Park.
Fans in the crowd also wore Bryant jerseys with the numbers 8 or 24. Australian Open organizers also played a short video tribute to Bryant ahead of the match .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.