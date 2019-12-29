CHARLOTTE — The portion sizes must be bigger in Wildcat country.
Virginia Tech is preparing for one of the most physically imposing defensive fronts it has seen in a long time as it gets ready for Kentucky in Tuesday’s Belk Bowl.
At the center of Kentucky’s defensive front is nose guard Quinton Bohanna, a 6-foot-4, 361-pound junior with 23 career starts. He lines up next to 6-foot-9, 311-pound senior Calvin Taylor to make a formidable tandem.
Taylor had 33 tackles with 8.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks this season. He also had four pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
“They are definitely the best inside front we have seen,” Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said. “They are going to make it hard to carve out a living inside. They are strong and experienced. They use their hands, play with good effort. It’s a great challenge, it’s going to be a great challenge for our guys up front.”
Kentucky’s backups on the interior of the line are also massive with 6-foot-3, 371-pound Marquan McCall and 6-foot-6, 290-pound Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald providing depth at the position.
The Wildcats also bring size off the edge with defensive end pairing that features 6-foot-4, 287-pound T.J. Carter and 6-foot-3, 281-pound Josh Paschal. The duo has combined for 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
Tech signed only one defensive end that was 6-foot-3 or taller during Fuente’s first four years in Blacksburg.
“It’s pretty impressive the job they’ve done in terms of recruiting to a system and what they are trying to accomplish on the defensive side of the ball,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “They’ve obviously gone out of their way to be massive on the front and in turn have made it very difficult for people to run the football.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.