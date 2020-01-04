The FCS national championship game between James Madison (14-1) and North Dakota State (15-0) is less than a week away. As their teams continue preparations for the Jan. 11 battle at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, JMU coach Curt Cignetti and NDSU coach Matt Entz hopped on a teleconference Friday to chat with the media.
A range of topics were discussed, but here are three of the most intriguing talking points from the call.
What’s it like being a first-year coach at JMU and NDSU and continuing the success?
While JMU and NDSU each have enjoyed perennial success, the two programs were under the direction of new coaches this year. Last December, Cignetti took over at JMU and Entz took over at NDSU.
Cignetti arrived at JMU from fellow Colonial Athletic Association school Elon, where he coached for two years. He replaced Mike Houston, who was hired at East Carolina after going 37-6 in three years at JMU. The Dukes won the 2016 national title and were the 2017 national runners-up.
Entz was promoted from his position as NDSU’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, which he held for five years. This is the first time in his career that he’s been a head coach. He replaced Chris Klieman, who was hired by Kansas State. NDSU has won seven of the past eight national titles.
Cignetti said that coming in to lead the Dukes he had a blueprint for what he wanted to do. No. 1 was hiring good people to his staff.
“Which I was able to do because we have such good support here at the university level,” he said. “And then we just, one day at a time ... implemented the blueprint and really started to see it come together about the middle of fall camp [in August].”
JMU lost its season opener, at FBS West Virginia, but has won 14 straight.
Entz said his No. 1 concern as he started, going back to spring ball, was making sure the program still operated the way it had before. During the eight-year run, the Bison have gone a combined 127-8.
“I didn’t want to reinvent the wheel of course,” Entz said. “I wanted it to continue to look like and feel like Bison football when you walked on the practice field.”
Now both coaches have their teams headed back to Frisco.
Is JMU-NDSU a rivalry?
Next Saturday’s game will mark the third meeting in the past four years between JMU and NDSU. The programs have been two of the premier FCS programs in the country, and the recent meetings reflect that.
JMU beat NDSU in Fargo, North Dakota, in the 2016 FCS semifinals. The Dukes went on to beat Youngstown State in the title game. The two programs faced each other again in the 2017 title game, and NDSU won that one.
Asked if the Dukes and Bison have a rivalry now, Entz and Cignetti were hesitant to go too far.
“Well, I mean, you can call it what you want,” Cignetti said. “Is Clemson and Alabama a rivalry? [North Dakota State has] been to this game basically every year but one the last eight years. And this is JMU’s third trip in the last four years. So I think in a sense it’s a rivalry even though we don’t play every year.”
Rivalry or not, though, Entz said NDSU and JMU are two programs that respect each other and that expect to have to play a really good game to beat the other.
“So that’s what we at least think of when we see JMU,” Entz said. “And I hope their coaches and their players think the exact same thing.”
How is each team handling the time leading up to next Saturday’s game?
The FCS semifinal games were played on Dec. 21, which means that by the time JMU and NDSU kick off on Jan. 11, it will have been three weeks since their last action. That meant both coaching staffs had to tailor an approach on how to handle the gap.
Both teams had some time off after the semifinals. The Bison returned to practice Dec. 27, and the Dukes returned this past Monday.
Entz said that NDSU is following a lot of the same protocol that he’s experienced in his previous years preparing for national title games at the school.
“We got to make sure that we’re as fresh and as healthy as we can [be] when we get down to Frisco,” he said. “We’re playing an outstanding football team, and we sure as heck can’t be sluggish or slow, or we’ll get ran off the field.”
Cignetti said that JMU has practiced each day this week after the players’ roughly eight-day break.
“And we’ll get three good [practices] in next week,” Cignetti said. “And we shook the rust off a little bit on Tuesday, and I think we’re kind of back in the groove now.”
The Jan. 11 national title game will kick off at noon in Frisco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.