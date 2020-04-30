Dear Friends,

I miss all of your sweet faces so much and I look forward to the day that we can be back together. I think of you each and every day. I hope that you are reading and taking advantage of the fun resources I am putting on our page. I hope you are getting outside to play and enjoying this beautiful spring weather. I hope you are exploring the world in ways we didn’t have time for in the past. I know that this is a strange time and it can be boring and frustrating and just downright sad some days. But know this, we are still a team. We are still a family. I am still here for you and still rooting for you every single day. Until we see each other again, keep reading and keep doing your PERSONAL BEST!

With so much love,

Mrs. Burgess

