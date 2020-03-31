Danville attorney Khalilah Walters called her two days as a contestant on “Jeopardy!” a “wild ride.”
She won her first “Jeopardy!” competition on Friday’s episode, wagering $4,401 and winding up with $2,399 to become the “Jeopardy!” champ.
Yet Walters was unable to win on Monday night’s show which was recorded Jan. 29.
“I went up against a new batch of contestants, and they were fantastic,” she said. “They were very good players and very quick on the buzzer, which I again struggled with.”
She said she knew she was in trouble when she saw the categories of golf and television. The titles of most of the first-round questions were golf-themed.
She was hoping for categories about languages, world geography and history, especially dreading anything sports.
As the returning champ, she got to choose the first category, “T-Time,” but didn’t answer any in the category. Her first correct answer, “emerald,” was in the category called “Greens.”
She answered two more correctly in the first round.
She carried a total of $4,200 into Double Jeopardy, where the categories such as “20th Century Books” were a little friendlier. Her competitors had $5,000 and $2,200.
She answered four right in Double Jeopardy, but didn’t find a Daily Double, which had helped bump her score on Friday night.
She had $4,200 at Final Jeopardy with her competitors at $15,400 and $6,800.
The category was “Advertising Characters” and the answer was “Jack Keils’ team created this animal character, rolled out in 1980, the year of the USA’s highest recorded murder rate.”
She shook her head and smiled, which brought a chuckle from host Alex Trebek, as her answer of “Scooby Doo” was uncovered.
Although she had wagered nothing, it wasn’t enough to beat out one contestant who doubled her score and another who wagered zero and won the match.
The correct question was “Who was McGruff?” the crime-fighting dog cartoon character from the early 1980s.
She was not alone in being a one-day champion.
“Oddly enough, all the winners from the taping for my week were ‘Jeopardy!’ champs for a day, replaced by a new champ the next day,” she said. “So the episode today, on the fifth anniversary of my mom’s passing, had me saying goodbye to the show and Alex.”
In the end, she said being a Jeopardy contestant was “so worth it.”
Walters is an attorney with the local law firm of Daniel, Medley & Kirby. Her husband, Joshua Sperber, is an assistant professor of political science and history at Averett University. They are the parents of a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old.
Born and raised in Jamaica, she came to the United States when she was 18 and is an American citizen.
“I attended Middlebury College in Vermont, then Harvard Law School,” she said. “My parents were working class people with a high school education, but we did have a family tradition of watching ‘Jeopardy!’ ”
Walters tried out for “Jeopardy!” for the second time in January 2019 with an online test and was subsequently selected for an in-person test and audition in June. In December she was invited to appear for filming in January.
“The numbers I’ve heard repeated are that approximately 100,000 people a year take the online test. Of that 100,000, they’ll see approximately 2-3,000 a year for live auditions,” she wrote. “And of that 2-3,000, they’ll use approximately 400 a year on the show.”
Being a contestant on “Jeopardy!” has been on her bucket list, and she was happy to be on the show while Alex Trebek still is hosting.
She said Trebek, who is battling pancreatic cancer, was doing well when they taped in January and is even funnier in person.
“He is a treat,” she said.
Her mother-in-law, sister-in-law and a friend from law school were in the audience during the taping.
Five episodes are filmed a day, and the Friday episode she appeared in was the last one filmed that day.
“It’s pretty exhausting and nerve racking,” she said.
Walters said local response to her “Jeopardy!” appearance has been heartening.
“I’ve appreciated the kind and supportive feedback from the community,” she said.
