LEXINGTON — Grace Weise netted a pair of goals to lead third-seeded Washington and Lee to a 3-1 win over sixth-seeded Bridgewater in the ODAC field hockey tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Freddie Tobeason also had a goal for W&L (10-7) which outshot Bridgewater (5-14) 31-6.
The Generals will take on No. 2 seed Shenandoah at 7 p.m. Friday in Lynchburg in the semifinal round.
Roanoke 3, Randolph-Macon 2, OT
ASHLAND — Emilee Wooten, with an assist by Katie Martin, scored 7:18 into the overtime period and the No. 5 seed Maroons (12-7) knocked off the No. 4 seed Yellow Jackets (10-9) in the quarterfinal round of the ODAC championship.
Roanoke struck first on Martha Hurley’s goal, with an assist by Wooten, in the fifth minute.
Macon answered and took the lead on two goals by Maria Teresa Ambrogi.
Lauren Heffron tied the score, assisted by Madison Filson, with a little over 6 minutes to play to force the extra period.
Emma Clark recorded 15 saves for the Maroons, who will travel to Lynchburg to take on the top-seeded Hornets at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Men’s soccer
Belmont 4, VMI 0
NASHVILLE — The No. 6 seed Bruins (4-11-2) scored three second-half goals to pull away for a win over the No. 7 seed Keydets (1-16) for a first-round Southern Conference tournament win to advance to the quarterfinals.
Broden Schull posted nine saves for VMI.
Volleyball
Southern Virginia def. York (Pa.) 25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16
BUENA VISTA — Kaely Rath knocked down 12 kills, McKaye Cunningham added 11 kills and LaRee Crockett dished out 28 assists as the No 4 seed Knights (16-12) topped the No. 5 seed Spartans (14-17) in a Capital Athletic Conference quarterfinal match-up.
Southern Virginia will travel to top seeded Christopher Newport on Thursday in the semifinal round.
