CHARLOTTESVILLE — Meghan McCool netted a goal in the 55th minute to lift third-seeded Virginia past sixth-seeded Duke 1-0 in an ACC tournament quarterfinal on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.
Ten minutes into the second half, Alexa Spaanstra passed out wide to Sydney Zandi, who one-touch volleyed a high-arcing pass that McCool settled amidst two defenders before rifling a shot past Duke (8-3-7) goalie Brooke Heinsohn.
The Cavaliers (15-0-3) will face second-seeded Florida State, who defeated Clemson 2-1 on Sunday, in a semifinal on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
MEN’S SOCCER
Roanoke 2, Guilford 0
Isaac Wolf recorded a goal and an assist in the Maroons’ victory over the Quakers (7-9-1) in an ODAC tournament quarterfinal on Sunday evening.
Wolf fed Liam Camilleri for the opening goal of the match in the 10th minute before taking matters in his own hands for an insurance goal in the 54th minute.
Roanoke (14-1-3) will take on Washington and Lee in a semifinal on a date that has yet to be determined.
Washington and Lee 2, Virginia Wesleyan 0
LEXINGTON — Jack Rawlins scored early and John Peterson scored late to lift the second-seeded Generals past the seventh-seeded Marlins (7-11) in an ODAC tournament quarterfinal.
Rawlins netted an unassisted goal for Washington and Lee (13-2-3) in the 11th minute, which stood as the match’s lone goal before Peterson slotted home a feed from Harry Pinkerton with just over 4 minutes left.
Wrestling
Hokies’ Latona claims Southeast Open crown
Virginia Tech freshman Sam Latona placed first in the 125-pound open division of the Southeast Open, held at Berglund Center.
Stan Smeltzer, who wrestled Saturday against Missouri, finished third at 197. In the Freshman/Sophomore division, two other Hokies wrestlers, Hunter Graf (125) and Jake Hart (149), claimed first place as well.
VMI’s Neal Richards, the 2018-19 Southern Conference Wrestler of the Year, claimed four of his five bouts en route to a fifth-place finish in the Open division at 174 pounds. His lone defeat was to 10th-ranked Connor Flynn of Missouri.
Maryland 42, Southern Virginia 6
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Matthew Speelman and Niko Ramirez scored wins for the Knights in the opening match of the Cavalier Duals on Saturday.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Tech’s Mahar 7th, Hokies 5th in Mexico
SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico — Emily Mahar finished the three-round tournament at 3-under par 213, which was good for seventh, to lead the Virginia Tech women’s golf team to a fifth-place finish at TCU’s Battle at the Beach.
Ole Miss claimed the team title.
Tech’s Alyssa Montgomery posted an 11th-place finish at 1-under par 215.
VOLLEYBALL
Miami def. Virginia Tech 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
Virginia def. Wake Forest 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-11
