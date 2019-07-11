The ACC announced Thursday that it ended its agreements with three bowl games and added two new partnerships.
The conference announced details of the new six-year agreement on Thursday with the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and a new game to be played at Fenway Park in Boston.
The three bowl agreements ending are the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit and Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.
ACC commissioner John Swafford said the collection of games from 2020-25 “provide our 15-member league premier matchups, enhanced financials and attractive destinations.”
The bowl agreements are separate from the College Football Playoff, which has featured an ACC team every year since it started in 2014.
The conference also has an agreement in which the Gasparilla Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida, Birmingham Bowl in Alabama and First Responders Bowl in Dallas will collaborate on the selection of one ACC team each season.
ACC Bowl Games 2020-25
Orange Bowl (Miami) — in years it isn’t hosting a CFP semifinal
Belk Bowl (Charlotte)
Camping World Bowl (Orlando)
Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
Military Bowl (Annapolis, Md.)
Pinstripe Bowl (New York)
Outback Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) — if the ACC’s opponent in the Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten
Holiday Bowl (San Diego)
Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Boston Bowl game (Name TBA)
One ACC team will play in one of the following:
Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Fla.)
Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.)
First Responder Bowl (Dallas)
WOMEN’S GOLF
W&L names coach
Washington and Lee has promoted Kelsie Carralero to head women’s golf coach.
She had been W&L’s assistant men’s and women’s golf coach for the last three years. She will continue to be a men’s assistant.
Pete Gyscek, who had been the head coach for both programs since 2012, will now be head men’s coach and the women’s assistant.