RICHMOND — There’s still a long way to go, but if this is Jay Gruden’s final season as coach of the Washington Redskins, he seems determined to go out on his own terms.
Sunday began with Gruden making the decision to leave Adrian Peterson off the active roster, a first in the running back’s Hall of Fame career.
During the game, the offense was vintage Gruden, with schemes built around the passing game and timing routes designed to get receivers open in space. When the running game stagnated, the coach didn’t try to force it, something he’s done in past years, but opted instead to go with the hot hand and keep throwing the ball.
He asserted himself after the game as well, calling out the defense for failing to create an Eagles turnover.
“Defensively, we have too good of personnel to play like that,” he said.
It’s a continuation of a theme that began in Richmond. Gruden was more vocal and intense during practices, as he works to mold a young team into winners in a make-or-break year for his future in Washington.
Nobody will ever mistake the coach for Bear Bryant, and the training camp that has been jokingly called “Club Jay” in the past didn’t do a complete 180, but there was unmistakably more work, and harder work, done on more days.
That heat can be felt around Redskins Park. Top executives were shown the door last season in part over declining ticket sales, and the pressure to win remains as intense as ever, particularly as Gruden winds down his current contract, which has one year left after this one.
Gruden may also have felt empowered because, for the most part Sunday, his schemes were very successful against the Eagles.
The first-half success was obvious, but even in the second half, Gruden’s pass plays often produced an open receiver at an opportune time, though the results didn’t show on the scoreboard. There were penalties, drops and inaccurate throws by quarterback Case Keenum, who started hot but seemed to fade as the game went on.
The challenges won’t lighten this week with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town, off a big season-opening victory against the New York Giants.
Gruden will have to find a way to welcome Peterson back into the fold after the decision to make him inactive. The coach stressed Monday it wasn’t anything personal toward Peterson, but he knew the carries at running back would go to Derrius Guice, so he didn’t want to waste a roster spot on a player who he knew wouldn’t play.
The return of Trent Williams (holdout) and Jordan Reed (concussion) would go a long way toward helping Gruden achieve that goal, as would an improved performance by the defense, which was supposed to be the strength of this year’s team.
At the beginning of his time in Washington, Gruden famously held a press conference to discuss the many struggles of Robert Griffin III in a loss to Tampa Bay. Since that year, Gruden has remained honest, though he’s also been much more diplomatic in his comments.
As he reaches what could be the end, it appears that the coach is reclaiming some of that fire, and using it to motivate his underdog team.
