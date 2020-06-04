Virginia Tech coaches are always on the lookout for hidden gems on the recruiting trail.
The jewel in this case is offensive lineman Danijel Miletic, who verbally committed on Wednesday afternoon. Miletic plays for the aptly named Darmstadt Diamonds, a German club team located outside of Frankfurt.
Miletic is unranked, according to 247 Sports composite rankings, and has only publicly announced three scholarship offers (Tech, UCF and East Carolina), but those familiar with the Serbian native are convinced he’s a legit Division 1 prospect.
Brandon Collier knew it the first time he saw Miletic on the football field back in 2018 at a prospect camp he organized. Miletic spent much of the afternoon going head-to-head with future Notre Dame signee Alexander Ehrensberger, a 6-foot-7, 238-pound defensive end.
“I would say Danijel got the best of most of those matchups, he’s a tough kid,” Collier said. “Once he puts his hand on you, he can pretty much stop the rush. I knew he had something special that day. He’s showed up at every camp I’ve had since. It doesn’t matter if it was six hours away. He wanted the challenge.”
Collier, who played football at UMass before going to the CFL, founded PPI Recruits in 2017 to help international prospects land Division 1 scholarships.
Some recent PPI standouts include Georgia Tech defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen (Belgium), Cincinnati offensive lineman Lorenz Metz (Germany), Temple offensive lineman Isaac Moore (Sweden) and Rutgers defensive lineman Robin Jutwreten (Sweden).
According to Collier, Miletic ranks right up there with the 60-plus prospects he’s helped land a FBS scholarship and longtime NFL assistant offensive line coach Paul Alexander holds Miletic in similar high regard.
The former Cincinnati Bengals assistant of 20-plus years was immediately impressed with Miletic when he came over to Germany to work with the area’s top offensive line prospects back in December.
“Paul asked Danijel after the first practice where he thought he wanted to play football — Michigan? Clemson? Notre Dame? That’s how good Paul thought he was,” Collier said.
On social media Wednesday afternoon, Alexander told 247 Sports to give Miletic a five-star ranking.
Recruiting interest in Miletic has picked up steam with Collier saying the lineman received an “overwhelming” number of calls the last two weeks and a number of offers he hasn’t even publicized.
“He’s just a quiet kid,” Collier said. “He doesn’t really like the attention.”
Tech was the first school to offer Miletic and offensive line coach Vance Vice worked quickly to establish a strong relationship with him. Miletic has never visited Virginia Tech — the NCAA has a recruiting dead period in place preventing any on-campus recruiting through at least July 31 and international travel remains limited — but Collier said the virtual-focused recruiting pitch helped give the lineman a feel for the campus.
Collier pictures 6-foot-3, 290-pound Miletic being a good fit for Tech at guard with the arm length to get a possible audition at tackle.
Miletic would be the third international prospect to sign with Virginia Tech under coach Justin Fuente. The Hokies signed punter Oscar Bradburn out of Australia in 2017 and added tight end Wilfried Pene last year. Pene attended St. Thomas More in Connecticut the last two years, but is a native of France.
