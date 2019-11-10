BLACKSBURG — The starting quarterback decision for Saturday’s game with Wake Forest was an easy one for Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente.
Hendon Hooker rejoined the lineup after a left leg injury kept out of last week’s loss at Notre Dame. Leading up to that trip, Hooker practiced and made significant progress, but Fuente decided it was in his “best interests” to hold him out of the nonconference game.
When Hooker stepped onto the practice field to start preparing for the Demon Deacons, Fuente was ready to play his starter.
“He looked great from the start of the week,” Fuente said. “That’s why it was hard last week. It wasn’t a deal where by Wednesday [last week,] we were trying to figure it out. On Sunday, I felt good about it. And that’s indicative of how close it was the week before.”
That translated to the field on Saturday, with Hooker putting up more than 300 yards of offense and rushing for a touchdown as Tech upended No. 19 Wake Forest 36-19.
Tech scored most of its points in the second half, but rarely had trouble moving the football. The Hokies came out of the gate with two lengthy possessions — 19 plays, 9:32 and 13 plays, 7:02 — but settled for field goals on both drives and trailed 10-6 at the half.
Hooker, who fumbled and dropped a snap in separate first half zed zone trips , told his teammates he was to blame for the lack of points at halftime and left them with some simple words of encouragement.
“You guys got my back, I got your back, and let’s make it happen,” Hooker said.
Tech did just that, outscoring Wake Forest 30-7 in the second half. On the opening possession of the third quarter, Hooker accounted for all but two yards of the drive. He hit Tre Turner for a 17-yard gain with a nice throw at the sideline and had three carries for 27 yards.
Hooker made a series of nice throws on a scoring drive early in the fourth quarter, including a pair of first down completions to Damon Hazelton. He capped off his night with a 7-yard touchdown run.
His presence in the backfield has turned a stagnant Tech running game around. Tech has rushed for more 220 yards in three of the last four games. The Hokies have only done that one other time in Fuente’s tenure (at the start of the 2017 season). Hooker had 15 carries for 69 yards on Saturday.
“We certainly don’t want Hendon to carry the ball 30 times a game, but having a guy that can carry the ball a little bit too adds to the dimension to help the rushing attack,” Fuente said.
While Hooker is quick to toss the credit over to an offensive line that he said “dominated the line of scrimmage” and skill players making “big plays,” his teammates were happy to spotlight their signal caller.
“I would say the one reason why we all start clicking whenever Hendon’s rolling is because Hendon got a swagger to him that not a lot of people have,” Turner said. “He’s communicating with everybody — O-line, wideouts, running backs, tight ends. We are all comfortable with him when he’s in a groove.”
