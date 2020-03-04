BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive end Jaevon Becton has been suspended from the football team, according to a statement released Wednesday morning by the athletic department.
“Virginia Tech football student-athlete Jaevon Becton has been suspended from the program, effective immediately,” the statement said. “He is subject to the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct. There will be no further comment on the matter.”
Becton’s name was also removed from the team’s 2020 online roster.
According to a Virginia Tech spokesperson, the football team is following the same protocol it has used in similar disciplinary situations.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder had 12 tackles last season (six solo) with one quarterback hurry in 10 games as a redshirt freshman. He signed with the Hokies out of Ocean Lakes High School (Virginia Beach) as a three-star prospect in 2018.
Tech is scheduled to open spring practice on March 21.
The Hokies will still have some depth at defensive end with both of last year’s starters — TyJuan Garbutt (16 career starts) and Emmanuel Belmar (24 career starts) — returning. Backup defensive ends Eli Adams, Jaylen Griffin and Zion Debose will compete for playing time alongside early enrollee Derrell Bailey.
Bailey is one of four signees from the team’s 2020 class at the position. Freshmen defensive ends Alec Bryant, Robert Wooten and Justin Beadles are enrolling over the summer.
