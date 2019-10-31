BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech made a long list of scheduling announcements on Thursday including home-and-home series against Alabama (2034 and 2035) and Ole Miss (2032 and 2037).
In the more immediate future, the Hokies filled scheduling gaps through 2025 left by the cancellation of the long-term series against East Carolina.
The Hokies added home games against North Alabama in 2020 (a program that transitioned from Division II to FCS this season), Wofford in 2022 and James Madison in 2025. They also added a home-and-home series against Marshall in 2023 and 2024 (at Lane Stadium) and a home-and-home against an unannounced opponent from the SEC in 2024 and 2025 (at Lane Stadium).
Tech’s home game against North Alabama next year gives the program seven home games for a third straight season. The Hokies also host Liberty, Penn State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia next fall.
“Football non-conference scheduling is definitely a unique proposition, and admittedly, some of the out years are ‘way, way out there,’ ” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a release. “Another generation of Hokies’ will enjoy the games with SEC opponents just like we are now enjoying many of the Big Ten matchups that [former AD] Jim Weaver and Coach [Frank] Beamer scheduled.”
While Tech’s nonconference schedule is now complete through 2030, Babcock acknowledged the likelihood of future changes. The Hokies have a home-and-home series against Wisconsin — now scheduled for 2031 and 2032 — that was initially scheduled in 2004 for the 2016 and 2017 seasons and has since been delayed three times, most recently when Alabama and Wisconsin scheduled a home-and-home for 2024-25.
“Wisconsin approached us within the last year about moving our game dates again or potentially even cancelling our two future games,” Babcock said in a release. “Knowing Wisconsin and Alabama could certainly pay the collective $1 million cancellation fee if they wanted to ultimately play on our dates in 2024 and 2025, we didn’t want to be left without a second Power Five non-conference opponent in those years. Fortunately, everyone worked together to get to our final outcome.”
Virginia Tech and Alabama met in 2009 and 2013, but those games both took place on a neutral field as part of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The Hokies haven’t traveled to Tuscaloosa since 1979 and Alabama’s last visit to Blacksburg came in 1969, when Frank Beamer was a college senior.
Beamer was also on the roster for Tech’s last game against Ole Miss — the 1968 Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Ole Miss lone visit to Virginia Tech was in 1913. The Hokies have never played a game in Oxford.
