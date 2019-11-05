BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety Chamarri Conner gave it a go on Saturday against Notre Dame.
Conner didn’t play any of the six overtimes against North Carolina, which ended with a Hokies victory, after his hamstring tightened up.
He was back on the field at whip linebacker against Fighting Irish coming out of the bye week, but was limited to a handful of snaps.
Khalil Ladler played much of the game as a result and had five tackles (all solo).
“He just didn’t feel like he could turn it loose completely,” coach Bob Foster said of Conner. “That’s unfortunate.”
Conner has been one of the key playmakers for Virginia Tech’s defense this season. He has 39 tackles (26 solo) with four sacks, seven pass breakups, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
While Tech has relied on Conner throughout the season to bring pressure on blitz packages — his teammates describe him as one of the more physical players on the team — Foster said the Hokies really missed his coverage skills on Saturday.
“He can do some things coverage wise from a speed standpoint that’s a plus for us,” Foster said. “Lad can do certain things, but there are certain situations or certain coverages you might want to play and have the freedom to play a little bit more with a guy like Chamarri in there.”
Tech will play the first half of Saturday’s game against Wake Forest without starting defensive back Jermaine Waller, who was flagged for targeting in the Notre Dame game.
And the timing is not good, considering Wake Forest has one of the best passing offenses in the country (averaging 38 points and 323 passing yards per game).
Conner’s playing status remains up in the air for Saturday’s home game.
“He’s working extremely hard to get back and be full speed, and we need him to be to play like we expect him to play,” Foster said. “… He did some things today [in practice] and we are just kind of limiting what we want him to do and not put him at risk. Just continue to get better each day and be ready to go hopefully at full speed on Saturday.”
