BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has crossed paths with Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming before.
Fleming was Central Florida’s defensive coordinator for games against Memphis in 2012 and 2013, the first two years of Fuente’s tenure as the Tigers’ coach. The last time they lined up on opposing sidelines remains one of Fuente’s most vivid coaching memories.
“You are going to make me relieve this? It’s brutal,” Fuente said in an interview over the summer.
Fuente hopes Saturday’s game at Lane Stadium bares little resemblance to the “crushing defeat” he suffered at Memphis in the 2013 when American Athletic Conference rival UCF won 24-17.
“You talk about a devastating loss,” Fuente said. “I walk across the field and [UCF coach] George O’Leary says, ‘Your guys beat us, you did a heck of a job.’ It was very classy, but it didn’t make me feel any better.”
What made it a “devastating loss?” Fuente describes what went down in the final minutes with startling clarity.
UCF was one of the best teams Memphis faced that season, with future NFL quarterback Blake Bortles anchoring a top-25 passing offense. The Tigers countered with Paxton Lynch, just a redshirt freshman at the time, and an improved defense.
With Memphis leading 17-10, UCF put together a 15-play, 80-yard scoring drive to tie the game. UCF converted a fourth-and-10 during the drive, on a sequence that Fuente said should have resulted in a Tigers interception. Future NFL safety Lonnie Ballentine later dropped a sure pick that would also have sealed the game, but those missed opportunities couldn’t compare to what came next.
On the ensuing kickoff, Memphis returner Marquis Warford fumbled the ball away at the Tigers’ 12-yard line and UCF returned it to the end zone to take a 24-17 lead. It was UCF’s second touchdown in nine seconds.
“Their backup tailback [William Stanback] absolutely planted our returner,” Fuente said.
Memphis wide receiver Joe Craig tried to get the points right back with a kickoff return for a touchdown on the next play, but a penalty wiped away the return.
“The whole place is going bananas and we look up and there is a penalty flag, they called us for holding,” Fuente said. “I’m freakin’ ballistic. You can imagine the emotions. We are going to beat UCF, the best team in our league. We drop two interceptions, they score to go up by seven and we run it back for a touchdown and it’s called back.”
Memphis still didn’t waive the white flag, with Lynch taking his team down all the way to UCF’s 1-yard line where Fleming’s defense came up with a game-saving play that ended the Tigers’ upset bid.
“We used to run this toss pass with our tailback [Brandon Hayes] and he has a guy wide-open in the back of the end zone,” Fuente said. “They get a little pressure and Hayes throws it short, and it’s intercepted and we lose. I’m walking off the field, and someone in the stands yells, ‘Why don’t you let the quarterback throw the ball?’ I couldn’t have been more crushed.”
As Fuente looks back on the loss now, he’s most critical of himself, believing his emotions got the best of him in the final minutes with his frustration over the officiating.
It’s a lesson he’s kept in mind during his time at Virginia Tech, where he’s kept a cool head on the sidelines in the most challenging of circumstances — like last week when Miami stormed back from a 28-point deficit .
“I was so [mad], I don’t even know why I was so mad, but I think I hurt our team a little bit,” Fuente said of his Memphis experience against UCF. “It was just so unbelievable.”
