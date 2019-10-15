BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s John Parker Romo showed up for fall camp and quickly kicked his way into his teammates’ hearts with a hop, skip and jump.
The well-traveled placekicker, who transferred in from Tulsa, uses an unusual kicking motion that brought a rare smile to coach Justin Fuente during his weekly press conference.
“He has a unique approach, I don’t know if you’ve ever seen,” Fuente said.
Fuente noticed Romo “bounding” and “skipping” towards the ball during fall camp and turned it into a moment of levity for the team hitting the dog days of the preseason.
“I think it shows great self-confidence,” Fuente said. “I’m being serious. Everybody kind of embraced it. It was one of those days in the middle of fall camp where everybody was kind of dragging, we were tired and all that kind of stuff. He steps up there to go kick. We were working on taking the liner or something and he skips or whatever he does up to the ball. I noticed it and it immediately gave us a little bit of juice.”
Tech was in the market for a kicker with the departure of Jordan Stout to Penn State. The junior verbally committed to Tech with a tweet in June.
“I am very excited to announce my commitment to the team with the most current consecutive bowl appearances, the best stadium entrance in college football, and my new home in Blacksburg, Virginia,” Romo said on social media.
The well-traveled student-athlete spent his freshman year at Central Arkansas before enrolling at Tulsa as a walk-on for the 2018 season. He had 59 kickoffs while averaging 61.8 yards per kick with 28 touchbacks.
Romo took over kickoff duties for Tech in Week 3 while Brian Johnson continues to handle field goals. He is averaging 64 yards per kick (tied for No. 18 in FBS) on 23 attempts and has 18 touchbacks. He had his best game of the season against Rhode Island sending six of his seven attempts for touchbacks.
Fuente was happy with how Romo bounced back on Saturday after struggling against Miami.
“He kicked two balls out of bounds and kicked one right in the middle of the field,” Fuente said. “I think he did a good job of handling a little bit of adversity there and responded back. We’re happy to have him on here.”
Wait and see
Virginia Tech starting defensive tackle Dashawn Crawford could be a game-time decision against North Carolina.
According to defensive coordinator Bud Foster, Crawford practiced on a very limited basis Tuesday morning.
“We kind of kept him out of the team stuff and worked some individual,” Foster said. “I’ll have to see how, talking to Charley and talking to our training staff, how he did out there.”
Crawford missed last week’s game after suffering a lower body injury in the first half of the Miami game. He has 12 tackles (five solo) with two for a loss and one sack, but the modest numbers don’t tell the full story. The junior college transfer was the most consistent interior lineman through the Hokies first five games.
“He was playing really, really well,” Foster said.
Foster hopes Crawford plays against North Carolina, but has concerns about playing the 6-foot, 290-pounder if he’s not 100%.
“I think he’s one of those guys that needs to be able to play full speed to be the type of player that we need him to be,” Foster said. “ I’ll find out a little bit more [soon] and we’ll know more as each day goes along how he continues to progress.”
Tech went with a rotation of Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks and Rob Porcher at defensive tackle last week. Pollard, who got the start alongside Jarrod Hewitt, had one tackle and a quarterback hurry against Rhode Island. Kendricks and Porcher combined for a sack on the Rams’ final drive of the game.
Foster has praised all three players’ continued improvement — Pollard and Kendricks are both true freshmen — but they have work to do particularly in the passing game. Pollard has 11 tackles (three solo) with one sack and Kendricks has seven tackles (five solo) with four for a loss including two sacks.
“We had some containment issues with the quarterback moving around,” Foster said. “We have to make sure we do a good job of not running by the quarterback to create lanes for him to escape or step up to make some throws.”
