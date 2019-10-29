BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner let out an audible gasp on Tuesday when he was reminded of the last three games after off weeks — Old Dominion in 2018, Georgia Tech in 2018 and Duke earlier this year.
“Woah,” Turner said while shaking his head.
Turner’s reaction says plenty about how those games unfolded. The Hokies, who visit No. 16 Notre Dame on Saturday, lost all three of those post-bye games while giving up 47.7 points and 506 yards per game.
Tech hasn’t reinvented the wheel during its most recent off week — coach Justin Fuente simply said “no” when asked if he made any changes — but that’s partly because he had already challenged his players to approach things differently.
That conversation happened after the 45-10 loss to Duke last month.
“When Fuente said he’s going to change practice, we don’t do anything soft,” Turner said. “So everybody’s just going hard at practice and if you’re not going hard, then he’s going to start it over. So that’s the standard.”
Turner said the results in recent weeks speak for themselves. Tech has won three straight with two of those wins coming in hard-fought battles against ACC Coastal rivals (Miami and North Carolina). The offense has made the biggest strides, averaging 437 yards and 39.7 points per game (it averaged 363.5 yards and 23.3 points over the first four weeks).
“Honestly, if you watch us play, you’ll see that it’s a whole different team and we’re all just more locked in and really ready to go for the next challenge,” Turner said. “We’ve got a big game ahead of us and we’re all ready to play, so we come to practice just working hard every day.”
Longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster has delivered a similar message to his players all week.
“That is one thing we’ve really tried to focus on this week and have really intense practices and really intense cross over work and keep that edge about us,” Foster said.
And it hasn’t fallen on deaf ears.
Virginia Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt said the “good on good” work pitting the first team offense against the first team defense and the backups against each other was been “crisp” since regroup on Sunday after a couple of days off.
“It’s just I feel like this week guys are riding high and we got a lot of confidence, we know what we can be this week if we continue to work, so we come to work every day,” Garbutt said.
The Hokies’ edge could get more support by the possible return of quarterback Hendon Hooker, whose appearance at the podium on Tuesday is a good sign that he will be ready for the Fighting Irish.
Coaches don’t normally make injured players available to the media.
Hooker’s lack of concern about the left leg injury he suffered against North Carolina was another encouraging sign. He echoed what Fuente said the day before that there’s been no lingering signs of the injury during the off week.
“I feel pretty good out there this week,” Hooker said on Tuesday. “I practiced on Sunday, I felt good today. I’m ready to go.”
Hooker’s attitude this week has been the same since limping off the field in the 43-41 overtime win over North Carolina.
“My mindset was to really just get rid of the pain and try to go back into the game and finish out strong,” Hooker said.
This also won’t be Hooker’s first trip to Notre Dame, which pursued the four-star recruit when he was in high school in Greesboro — he also drew interest from Oregon, Clemson and Tennessee
Hooker visited the campus with his family.
“That was kind of in the midst of my decision-making,” he said. “Right after I left Notre Dame, I came right to Virginia Tech. That was kind of when Virginia Tech stuck out more to me than any other school.”
As for Notre Dame’s rich tradition, it didn’t exactly win Hooker over.
“It was kind of interesting learning how they do things and how big they are in tradition, but it was really cold,” Hooker said with a smile. “It was kind like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s cool. Can we go back inside?’ ”
