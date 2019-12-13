BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is moving quickly to fill out its coaching staff.
Tech hired its former two-time All-ACC performer Darryl Tapp as a new defensive assistant and also added former Minnesota and Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys as its new linebackers coach.
According to sources close to the situation, there are reasons beyond coaching a specific position that the two were added.
Tapp is jumping into a role that was created after director of player development Adam Lechtenberg was promoted to running backs coach.
The NCAA allows 10 on-field assistant coaches, and Lechtenberg counted against that number in his previous role. The Hokies still need to replace defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell and defensive line coach Charley Wiles.
Tapp, one of the most productive defensive ends in Virginia Tech history — and the lone player to be awarded a permanent possession of the Hokies’ famed lunch pail — will join former teammate Justin Hamilton, who takes over as defensive coordinator for the retiring Bud Foster following the Belk Bowl.
Tapp spoke to The Roanoke Times last week about his excitement over Hamilton being handed the keys “to one of the best cars out there.”
“Coach Foster raised us, the defense would take care of stuff in-house, work our tails off for our brother, keep each other accountable,” Tapp said.
“It’s pretty cool to see coach [Justin] Fuente respect coach Foster enough to hire one of his former pupils. This is special, this is huge.”
The two always had a special connection thanks to the play they made together in the 2002 Commonwealth Cup. Then redshirt freshman Hamilton blocked a punt at midfield with Virginia Tech trailing 3-0. Tapp, who was a year younger, scooped up the ball and ran it back for a touchdown.
Tapp won’t have a position attached to his name, but will certainly work with the defensive line. A source close to the situation said the goal is to “broaden Tapp’s horizons” and have him help out across the defense.
“We’ve wanted to find a way to bring Darryl Tapp back into our program for some time,” Fuente said in a release. “If there is one former player who I’ve consistently heard Bud Foster use as an example of what it means to play defense at Virginia Tech, it’s Darryl Tapp. I know Coach Hamilton feels the same way about Darryl.”
Tapp spent the 2019 season on Derek Mason’s staff at Vanderbilt primarily assisting special teams coordinator Devin Fitzsimmons. He got into coaching as a defensive quality control coach for Central Michigan in 2018 after a 12-year career in the NFL.
In Claeys, the Hokies get an assistant with more than a decade of experience as a defensive coordinator to the staff, many of those years working under current Virginia Tech special assistant Jerry Kill.
A source familiar with the situation said Claeys won’t have a co-defensive coordinator title, but will be someone in the room Hamilton can lean on. Fuente said in the release that he expects Claeys to serve as a mentor to the other defensive coaches, and Fuente also believes Claeys will be a recruiting asset.
Claeys’ ties to Kill go back to Saginaw Valley State in 1995. The two also worked together at Emporia (Kan.) State, Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota.
Claeys filled in for Kill as an interim coach on several occasions as Kill dealt with health problems. Claeys eventually succeeded Kill as Minnesota’s head coach in 2016 after Kill retired due to his health issues. However, Claeys was fired after that season amid the fallout of 10 players being suspended for allegations of sexual assault.
The team threatened to boycott team activities during prep for the Holiday Bowl if the suspended players weren’t reinstated. The players felt their suspended teammates were denied due process, and Claeys publicly backed their protest.
“Have never been more proud of our kids,” Claeys tweeted on Dec. 15. “I respect their rights and support their efforts to make a better world!”
The players reversed course after the university’s 80-page internal report leaked out with graphic details of the accusations.
“Coach Claeys’ Tweet later that week was not helpful,” athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement. “I accept that Coach Claeys intended it to support the boycotting players. Understandably others did not see it that way.”
After the season, Coyle announced he decided to take the football team “in a different direction with new coaching leadership.”
“I determined that the football program must move in a new direction to address challenges in recruiting, ticket sales and the culture of the program. We need strong leadership to take Gopher football to the next level and address these challenges,” Coyle said in a statement.
A Virginia Tech spokesperson said as with any hire, all candidates are “thoroughly vetted” and those issues were examined carefully by university officials ; everyone including athletic director Whit Babcock was comfortable with the hire.
