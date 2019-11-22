Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh
- Where: Lane Stadium (65,632), Blacksburg, Va.
- When: 3:30 p.m.; Saturday
- TV: ESPN2
- Records: Virginia Tech 7-3; 4-2 ACC; Pittsburgh 7-3; 4-2 ACC
- Last time out: Virginia Tech won 45-0 at Georgia Tech; Pittsburgh won 34-27 over North Carolina
- Series: Virginia Tech leads 10-8
- Last meeting: Pittsburgh won 52-22 (11/10/18)
- Line: Virginia Tech -4
Keep an eye on Virginia Tech whip linebacker Chamarri Conner
Conner was slowed by a hamstring injury in recent weeks and missed most of Tech’s loss to Notre Dame. He was back at 100 percent against Georgia Tech and it showed. He had two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry that turned into a pick six for Caleb Farley. With Pittsburgh content to throw more than 40 times a game, Conner’s cover skills will be really important as will his knack for blitzing. Don’t be surprised if he attacks Kenny Pickett from all over the field on Saturday. For a Virginia Tech team that got run over last year, Conner’s physicality could help make it clear that this isn’t the same Hokies defense.
Who has the edge?
(Virginia Tech) OFFENSE: The best news for Virginia Tech about Saturday’s game is that former Pittsburgh running backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall won’t be on the field. Ollison ran the ball 16 times for 235 yards with three touchdowns when last year while Hall had a whopping 186 yards on only seven carries. Pittsburgh offense has put quarterback Kenny Pickett front and center in the offense with new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple calling the shots. The Panthers have averaged 260 passing yards, but he’s struggled in two of their three losses. Pickett had 185 yards (51%) with one touchdown and two interceptions in a 30-14 loss to Virginia. He had a worse stat line in a 16-12 loss to Miami with 146 yards (56%) and two interceptions. Pittsburgh one-dimensional offense could allow defensive coordinator Bud Foster to be aggressive on Saturday.
(Pittsburgh) DEFENSE: Pittsburgh is a top 10 defense nationally (298 yards allowed per game) with a No. 6 ranked rushing defense (90.9 yards allowed). Pitt has three more sacks than anybody else in the country (45) with multiple guys that can get to the quarterback. While they don’t force a ton of turnovers, they haven’t needed to with the way they have been able to get off the field. Tech’s defense is now in the top half of the country in every major statistical category except for passing defense, and is peaking at the right time coming off strong performances over Wake Forest and Georgia Tech, but they are striving for the type of consistency Pittsburgh has shown.
(Virginia Tech) SPECIAL TEAMS: Virginia Tech punter Oscar Bradburn was named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy award this week. Bradburn is well deserving of the honor and has given the Hokies a decisive advantage all season long in the battle for field position. Pittsburgh’s fellow Australian punter Kirk Christodoulou is pretty good, but not quite at the same level and neither is the Panthers’ coverage team, which have allowed 13.5 yards per return (16 attempts) and a touchdown this season.
(Virginia Tech) INTANGIBLES: Both teams need this one to in a crowded field atop the ACC Coastal. If Virginia Tech wins, they still maintain control of their own destiny while Pittsburgh still needs the Hokies to win the Commonwealth Cup next week to make it to Charlotte. There’s other motivating factors for Virginia Tech in this one going back to last season when the defense gave up 52 points and 654 total yards of offense (492 rushing). This is also longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s final game at Lane Stadium. His players on the defensive side of the ball haven’t exactly made it a secret that they want to send him out on a high note.
By the numbers
Pittsburgh
- Scoring offense: 22.2 points per game (No. 106)
- Rushing offense: 131.7 yards per game (No. 107)
- Passing offense: 260.1 yards per game (No. 39)
- Total offense: 391.8 yards per game (No. 79)
- Scoring defense: 20.8 points allowed per game (No. 27)
- Rushing defense: 90.9 yards allowed per game (No. 6)
- Passing defense: 207.1 yards allowed per game (No. 40)
- Total defense: 298 yards allowed per game (No. 10)
- Turnover margin: minus-4 (No. 95)
- Explosive plays (20-yards or more): 40 (No. 97)
Virginia Tech
- Scoring offense: 31.3 points per game (No. 53)
- Rushing offense: 178.8 yards per game (No. 47)
- Passing offense: 214.4 yards per game (No. 82)
- Total offense: 393.2 yards per game (No. 76)
- Scoring defense: 24.5 points allowed per game (No.46)
- Rushing defense: 123.4 yards allowed per game (No. 29)
- Passing defense: 241.1 yards allowed per game (No. 88)
- Total defense: 365 yards allowed per game (No. 45)
- Turnover margin: minus-2 (No. 79)
- Explosive plays (20-yards or more): 50 (No. 54)
Virginia Tech Keys to the Game
Down and distance — Pittsburgh is killing opposing offenses on third down. The Panthers are ranked No. 12 in FBS allowing teams to only convert 30.7% of their third down attempts. Two of Pittsburgh’s last three opponents only managed to convert 2 of 13 attempts. Pitt is also aggressive on third and long situations with pressure, which is something Virginia Tech needs to avoid. The Hokies have been much better in recent weeks in gaining positive yardage on first and second down and that needs to continue on Saturday.
Stand up — Pitt is only coming away with touchdowns 48% of the time when it gets inside the 20-yard line (No. 116 out of 130 teams). Virginia Tech is one of the better overall offenses in the red zone coming away with points 95.5% of the time (No. 5) and touchdowns 68.9% of the time (No. 30). If Tech’s defense comes up with a stop or two on Saturday near the goal line that could be enough to lock up a win.
Magic number — Pittsburgh has only allowed more than 100 yards in a game four times this season while only one opposing offense has managed to average more than four yards a carry (Penn St. averaged 5.2 yards per carry and finished the game with 167 yards). While five yards per carry might be a lofty goal for Virginia Tech, four yards seems pretty reasonable. The Hokies need to at least Pitt respect the run That’s something they failed to do against Notre Dame in early November when they ran it 36 times for 96 yards (2.7) and it cost them.
Niziolek’s prediction: Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 20
This will be a real test for Virginia Tech on both sides of the ball. Pittsburgh's talented defensive front will show just how far Tech's young offensive line has come while Tech's secondary will be on high alert with quarterback Kenny Pickett attempting more than 40 passes a game. Pittsburgh also comes into Blacksburg with one of the top rushing defenses in the country (No. 6 holding opposing teams to 90.9 yards per game), but the Hokies sure look up to challenge with the way they have played in recent weeks from thrashing Georgia Tech to nearly upending Notre Dame on the road.
