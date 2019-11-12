BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby wasn’t on the field as his teammates closed out Saturday’s “Bud Foster Day” with a 36-17 win over Wake Forest.
The Hokies’ leading tackler suffered a hamstring injury at the end of the third quarter while blitzing Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman and didn’t return to the game. Dax Hollifield moved over to middle linebacker and Alan Tisdale entered the game at outside linebacker.
“He slipped coming off to make a play and strained his hamstring,” said defensive coordinator Foster . “And really we moved Dax over. Alan Tisdale played really, really well. [I’m] so proud of those guys for stepping up.”
Ashby, who practiced on Tuesday, has been getting treatment on the hamstring , and Foster is hopeful it means he will be “full speed” when Tech visits Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Ashby has won ACC linebacker of the week four times this season. He leads the team with 87 tackles (45 solo) with a team-high 13 for a loss. He also has three sacks and four quarterback hurries.
While Ashby has taken the bulk of the middle linebacker reps, Foster is pleased with Hollifield’s response when called upon. The same goes for Tisdale, who has played alongside Ashby and Hollifield this season.
Hollifield closed the door on Wake’s comeback hopes with a late interception. Tisdale had two tackles, including one for a loss in the fourth quarter. Tech still envisions Hollifield eventually sliding over to middle linebacker, which is the 6-foot-1, 232-pound defender’s more natural position.
“He took several reps early,” Foster said. “He’s just got such a great football IQ and mindset that he comes in quite a bit on his own and studies with Jack Tyler, our defensive quality control guy. And really studies that part with him, the position with him. I’ll throw him in there on certain occasions. … I’m pleased how Dax has picked things up and I just appreciate that from him that he’s got that mentality to play both.”
Tayvion to the rescue
The celebration for Bud Foster Day included a little throwback Beamer Ball.
Virginia Tech went into halftime lamenting key missed opportunities while trailing 10-6 against Wake Forest. One of those miscues came late in the half when QB Hendon Hooker fumbled at Wake Forest’s 14-yard line.
The Hokies put that memory behind them early in the third quarter, thanks to what head coach Justin Fuente called a “huge” special teams play by Tayvion Robinson.
After the defense forced a quick three-and-out, Robinson returned the subsequent punt 33-yards to Tech’s 49-yard line. It was the longest punt return of the season for the Hokies and set up a quick, five-play scoring drive.
Robinson stepped in for starting punt returner Hezekiah Grimsley, who has seven punt returns for 48 yards this season, with best being a 25-yarder against Duke.
Grimsley made a couple of questionable decisions in the first half — he let one punt bounce past him and nearly fumbled another reception. But Fuente said he made the change because of Robinson’s play-making abilities.
“I’m not upset with Hezzy at all, but just felt like Tayvion’s been there every single day, continuing to work, feeling comfortable. Let’s put him back there and give it a shot,” Fuente said. “So, he earned that opportunity. Hezzy didn’t lose it . . . and it was big for us, absolutely.”
Robinson arrived at fall camp and made an immediate impression on the coaching staff. He jumped up the ladder as a punt returner after only a couple of practices.
“Tay is a freshman, which always concerns you a little bit there, but he does have natural ball skills and is pretty confident,” Tech special teams coach James Shibest said in August.
Robinson
came into the game with 24 catches for 267 yards with a touchdown and seven carries for 39 yards.
