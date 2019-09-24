BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente listed defensive end TyJuan Garbutt as “day-to-day” coming out of the bye week.
Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster was a little more optimistic about Garbutt’s status for Friday’s game against Duke. Garbutt hasn’t played since suffering a collarbone injury on the second series of the season opener against Boston College.
“Ty has practiced the past couple days,” Foster said. “We’ve got to knock some rust off. It’s been three games really. He played a little bit, a series, maybe two in that first game. Just get some timing back, those kinds of things. Hopefully we can get him back, and I’m anticipating that.”
Tech defensive ends Jaevon Becton and Eli Adams have each started a game in Garbutt’s absence, with former linebacker Jaylen Griffin also featured heavily in the rotation.
Adams had the best game of his career against Furman with seven tackles and a quarterback hurry. Griffin had a strong showing against Old Dominion with four tackles and his first career sack.
Tech’s defensive line has accounted for five of the team’s 10 sacks this season. Defensive end Emmanuel Belmar and safety Chamarri Conner are tied for the team lead with two sacks.
While Foster was pleased with how the group played in recent weeks, he didn’t make a secret of his desire to get Garbutt back in the lineup this weekend. Foster even listed it as his top priority ahead of the bye week.
“Ty arguably might have been one of our top four or five guys defensively going into the season,” Foster said before the bye week. “He’s fast. He’s physical. I think he will bring some element of pass rush and toughness.”
Garbutt had 31 tackles (18 solo) with 6.5 for a loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries. He started five games last season after Houshun Gaines went down with an injury.
The 6-foot-1, 238-pounder would be valuable in helping contain Duke’s dual-threat quarterback Quentin Harris, who has 34 carries for 203 yards (5.9 yards per carry) this season. Before Duke’s bye week, Harris had a career game against Middle Tennessee State — 344 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.
“Really a dynamic football player,” Foster said of Harris. “Just really talented guy with the ball in his hand. Throwing the ball with the ball in his hand, running the football, and he’s got good game management, and he’s got some experience.”
Lingering questions
The status of a couple other injured Virginia Tech players isn’t as clear. Fuente listed wide receiver Damon Hazelton (hamstring), Zachariah Hoyt (lower body) and T.J. Jackson (foot) as day-to-day.
Hoyt, a Salem High graduate, has dressed in recent weeks, but has only been available in emergency situations. Jackson missed the last two games and was in a boot.
Their absence has led to some shuffling on the offensive line, with John Harris and Bryan Hudson both getting starts at center and true freshman Doug Nester starting at right guard.
“I don’t know how much they will be able to play,” Fuente said of the injured offensive linemen.
Hazelton, Tech’s top receiver last year, has missed the entire season. Is he closer to getting on the field after the bye week? Not according to Justin Fuente.
“To say he’s day-to-day I think would be accurate,” Fuente said. “I don’t know. I’m hopeful that in the coming weeks he’ll be able to play. I just don’t know, we’ll see. He’s out there trying to get some work in right now.”
Pirates out
Virginia Tech’s series against East Carolina has officially come to an end.
The programs had a long-term contract with annual games scheduled through 2025. Tech previously canceled trips to Greenville, North Carolina, in 2019, 2023 and 2025, but East Carolina was still scheduled to visit Lane Stadium in 2020, 2022 and 2024.
After East Carolina shifted a game against Georgia State to 2020 over the summer, cancelling the remaining games was all but a formality.
“East Carolina and Virginia Tech, after consultation with their respective legal counsel, have mutually agreed to cancel the scheduled series of football games (2020-2025),” Tech said in a brief statement.
The series fell apart due to miscommunication over ECU’s decision not to travel for its game at Lane Stadium citing safety concerns from Hurricane Florence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.