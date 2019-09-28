BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker finally got a chance to drop back and throw.
Hooker sailed the football over the head of Damon Hazelton into Duke’s bench. The drive ended with Hooker getting stuffed on a fourth-and-1 at the line of scrimmage. His stint earlier in the game ended with a fumbled handoff exchange.
Hooker was hardly a unique example for the home team.
On a night when the Hokies’ coaches and fans alike were looking for someone — anyone — to stand out and show how he could make a positive impact, the reality was most of Tech’s efforts sailed way off line, like Hooker’s throw, or just simply failed in a 45-10 loss to Duke on Friday.
“I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Hooker said after the game. “We just try to get better day by day, and whatever the team needs me to do, that’s what I’ll do in order to win.”
Hooker entered the game after Tech’s offense twice failed to take advantage of its defense dominating Duke on the line of scrimmage in the first quarter, managing to score just three points on a pair of drives that started in Blue Devils territory.
The offense ran 22 plays for 77 yards (3.5 yards per play) during the stretch, with starting quarterback Ryan Willis going 3 of 6 for 26 yards. He threw an interception on his final attempt in the quarter, but it was waved off thanks to a roughing the passer penalty.
But performance alone didn’t cause Fuente to make a change at quarterback.
“I would say that it’s several factors,” Fuente said. “Just being 100 percent candid here: some of it has been play-based. Right? Hendon has worked hard and deserved a chance to play. Ryan hasn’t always been as consistent as we want. Both of them are dealing with health issues that [made us think if we] try to split the time a little bit with those guys or maybe lessen the load a little bit is what we’re trying to do.”
Hooker suffered a shoulder injury against Furman and Willis is dealing with a foot injury after taking a pair of hard hits in recent weeks.
While Willis said he “felt fine” health-wise, Fuente said prior to the game that he had planned to give Hooker some early snaps. Quincy Patterson also played, but his action was limited to a designed run play inside the red zone.
“At the beginning of the week, we always go in the with the mindset of playing, so nothing really changed,” Hooker said. “We just came in to prepare as the starter. Everyone in the room does, so anyone is ready to go.”
Hooker got the most playing time of his career on Friday, playing 18 of Tech’s 63 offensive snaps. He was 1 of 2 for 8 yards and ran the ball four times for minus-11 yards. He had a couple of nice runs and completed his first career pass — an 8-yard crossing route to Tayvion Robinson — but that was all overshadowed by the fumble.
A bad exchange between Hooker and Keshawn King early in the second quarter resulted in a fumble that gave Duke the ball at the Hokies’ 16-yard line. The turnover paved the way for a Duke touchdown, and Duke took the lead for good at 7-3.
“As a quarterback, I take full responsibility on that situation with the handoff, so we’ll just try to move forward,” Hooker said.
With Willis also struggling — he was 7 of 18 for 112 yards with a TD and interception — it all added up to one of the worst offensive performances of Fuente’s tenure at Virginia Tech.
The 259 yards of total offense was second fewest since 2016 (the Hokies put up 258 yards in a 28-22 lost at Georgia Tech in 2017). It tied for the fewest first downs (14) in Fuente’s tenure — and four of the 14 on Saturday night came on penalties.
It was also the second-fewest completions for a quarterback during Fuente’s tenure. Tech completed seven passes in the hurricane game against North Carolina.
What’s next at quarterback? Fuente didn’t say.
“This certainly doesn’t need to fall on Ryan Willis, I can tell you that much,” Fuente said. “That’s part of the position. Just like being the head coach. Being the quarterback, that’s part of it. You get too much praise when things go well. But he and everybody else. We had numerous spots that have become inconsistent contributors at this level, at a high level playing against good people.”
