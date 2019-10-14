BLACKSBURG — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has Virginia Tech’s attention.
The true freshman quarterback’s strong play has helped the Tar Heels surpass their win total from last year just six weeks under new coach Mack Brown.
Howell has 1,544 passing yards (63.1%) with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He had his best game of the season before UNC’s bye week in a win over Georgia Tech with 376 yards and four touchdowns.
The performance earned him ACC quarterback of the week of the honors.
“I think he’s been the catalyst for them making rapid improvement, because for the last several years, really, they’ve been very good around that position,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “They just haven’t been as consistent since [Mitch] Trubisky left. They just haven’t gotten that consistent play, and they’ve gotten it immediately from their freshman.”
North Carolina went 5-18 after Trubisky left for the NFL after the 2016 season starting four different quarterbacks (Chazz Surratt, Nathan Elliott, Brandon Harris and Cade Fortin).
While UNC’s statistical gains have been modest this season — the Tar Heels are averaging 26.5 points per game (ranked No. 85 in FBS) and 425.2 yards of total offense (No. 53) — Howell’s impressive skill set has made a difference for the Tar Heels.
“I mean, composure, intelligence, he’s athletic, they run him some, just enough, but he can really stand in there and deliver the football,” Fuente said.
Howell has also opened things up for North Carolina’s talented playmakers as well.
Multiple receivers (Dyami Brown, Beau Corrales and Rontavius Groves) have surpassed their production from a year ago while the team’s second-leading receiver Dazz Newsome is getting close. Newsome has 29 catches for 367 yards with three touchdowns in six games. Last year, he had 44 catches for 506 yards with two touchdowns
“You know, Larry [Fedora] did not leave the cupboard bare there, but what they hadn’t had the last couple years was consistent quarterback play, and they’ve gotten that and more from Sam in the first six games,” Fuente said.
Virginia Tech’s pass defense has given up 328 yards per game during its current two-game win streak. The Hokies went into the Miami game with the No. 13 passing defense in the country and has dropped down to No. 78.
Only two defenses in college football (UCLA and New Mexico) are giving up more than 325 passing yards a game this season.
Tech’s secondary will also be without starting safety Reggie Floyd in the first half against UNC. Floyd was called for targeting late in the game against Rhode Island.
Back to normal?
Fuente casually mentioned the team was down to four healthy scholarship receivers after a 34-17 win over Rhode Island. Fuente wasn’t all that interested in following up on the statement in his weekly press conference on Monday.
“I’m optimistic that we’ll have everybody [against North Carolina],” Fuente said.
But Fuente admitted he wasn’t getting updates from the training staff until a staff meeting later in the day.
Hokies receivers Tre Turner, Phil Patterson and Kaleb Smith are all dealing with undisclosed injuries. Turner, who suffered a lower body injury against Duke, was dressed and available to play against Rhode Island, but missed his second straight game.
It’s also unclear if Hezekiah Grimsley is dealing with an injury as well. While Grimsley has returned punts the last two weeks, his snaps at receiver have been very limited.
Tech relied on Tayvion Robinson and Damon Hazelton against Rhode Island and redshirt freshman Darryle Simmons had his first career catch.
Hazelton had five catches for 93 yards with two touchdowns and was targeted 10 other times. Hazelton missed the team’s first four games dealing with a hamstring injury and is finally getting the kind of practice reps the coaching staff wants him to get on a weekly basis.
“We certainly needed him to be good and he was, but I think he knows he had an opportunity to be really, really good and have a special night,” Fuente said of Hazelton after the game. “That’s part of the process. He is coming along and he’s feeling more comfortable getting in more game shape.”
The Hokies tight ends have also put up big numbers in recent weeks combining for 13 catches for 228 yards and four touchdowns (four of those catches went for 20 yards or more) in the last two games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.