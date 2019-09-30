BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is going to take a few more days to evaluate its quarterback situation.
On Monday, coach Justin Fuente declined to name a starter for the Hokies’ visit to Miami on Saturday.
“We’ll continue to evaluate all of those things as we go through this week,” Fuente said.
The offense has averaged 23.3 points (ranking No. 99 in FBS) and 363.5 total yards of offense (100th) through four weeks. It sunk to new lows in a 45-10 loss to Duke last Friday that was one of the least productive offensive games of Fuente’s tenure.
Starter Ryan Willis and backup Hendon Hooker, both dealing with nagging injuries, according to Fuente, rotated at quarterback against Duke on Friday. Fuente didn’t rule out rotating the quarterbacks again this weekend, but didn’t endorse the idea either.
“I would say that all things are open to be considered right now,” Fuente said. “... I may be mistaken, but I can’t recall a time where we’ve really rotated guys. I’m sure it’s happened at some point through my career. That’s not usually the normal way we operate, but it is what it is.”
Willis went 7 of 18 for 112 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Friday night.
While Fuente has avoided placing blame on Willis — a point he reiterated after Friday’s game: “This certainly doesn’t need to fall on Ryan Willis” — the coaching staff can’t ignore the results.
Willis has 851 yards (60.5% completion average) this season with eight touchdowns and six turnovers (five interceptions). He’s turned the ball over at least once per game.
The rest of the offense has also struggled with Willis under center. He’s only completing six passes of 25 yards or more (he’s averaging 7.5 yards per attempt) this season.
“Well, we’ve got to find a way to be more efficient,” Fuente said. “We’ve got to be more productive. It starts with those guys. It involves everybody. It’s kind of the same thing we’ve talked about 10 years ago or 15 years ago coaching quarterbacks is you’ve got to have predicted outcomes. You’ve got to execute the play call, distribute the ball to the correct place.”
Hooker was on the field for three series against the Blue Devils and went 1 of 2 for 8 yards (it was his first career completion) with seven carries for negative 4 yards.
Tech fans have been hoping to see Hooker get a look since the quarterback wowed those in attendance for the team’s 2017 spring game. Hooker, who enrolled early, went 10 of 11 for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He got the most playing career of his career Friday night, but the team’s offense still struggled.
“I feel good,” Fuente said about Hooker throwing the ball. “He’s taken a whole bunch of reps in the last several years.”
Other than holding off on naming a starting quarterback, Fuente said not to expect a bunch of other changes — and that includes the play-calling duties. Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen has been calling the offense since he came with Fuente to Blacksburg prior to the start of the 2016 season. Fuente made it clear that Cornelsen will remain the team’s play-caller.
“That’s not what’s needed,” Fuente said. “We evaluate all those things. But I’m sure there are plenty of people out there that think they know the answers, and that’s their right. But being inside of it every single day, that’s not the answer.”
Fuente gave a similar vote of confidence in Cornelsen when he was asked about the team’s offensive play-calling during last season’s four-game losing streak.
Fuente revealed little else about the changes he’s considering ahead of the team’s game against Miami outside of a possible quarterback change.
“I mean, there’s a lot of them,” Fuente said. “We’ve got to find a way to play a more efficient game. And it’s really collectively as a football team. You look at that game last week and in no area were we consistent, were we able to execute on a consistent basis in any of the three phases. And that’s very disappointing and it’s my responsibility 100 percent.”
Fans hoping for drastic action after Tech’s worst home loss in four-plus decades could be disappointed. Fuente’s main focus remains getting more consistency in all three phases.
“Well, you can’t,” Fuente said. “I mean, you can’t wholesale. It just doesn’t work that way. You’ve got to continue to improve, and work on and focus on technique. Surely, you can tweak things. Absolutely, but I mean, you can’t — it just doesn’t work that way.”
