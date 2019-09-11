BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech got the spark it needed in the second half of its 31-17 win over Old Dominion on Saturday from an unexpected source, when Terius Wheatley broke a 71-yard return early in the fourth quarter.
It was the Hokies’ longest kick return since an 82-yard sprint by Der’Woun Greene against Purdue in 2015.
Wheatley showed promise on kick returns last season before a shoulder injury derailed his season. The injury also forced him to miss spring camp.
“They were squeezing pretty hard, so it was a field return,” coach Justin Fuente said of the play. “Nothing that was new. We secured the boundary and field and it turned into a gain. … It was a huge play for us.”
On Monday’s Tech Talk Live, Fuente said it would have been an even bigger play if Wheatley’s hamstring didn’t tighten up.
Fuente doesn’t think it will be Tech’s last explosion play on special teams this season, with Hezekiah Grimsley handling punt returns and Wheatley — along with Deshawn McClease, Tayvion Robinson and Keshawn King — rotating on kick returns.
“It was nice to get a big play in the kicking game,” Fuente said. “I feel like our punt return unit has a chance to be good. We just have to be a little more consistent. We’ve got guys that have got some experience that are blocking either pressuring punts or blocking for Hezzy.”
Virginia Tech’s coverage teams are also making progress.
The Hokies had Tyree Rodgers, Reggie Floyd, Khalil Floyd, Nadir Thompson, Divine Deablo and Chamarri Conner covering punts against Old Dominion, along with Tyrell Smith, Austin Cannon and Luke Tenuta, who all blocked in the backfield.
“We look like we did a couple of years ago covering punts,” Fuente said.
Virginia Tech held opponents to 4.36 yards per return in 2016 (ranked No. 20 in FBS) and 3.92 yards per return in 2017 (tied for No. 17).
The Hokies dropped more than 70 spots last season allowing 10 yards per punt and allowed their first punt return touchdown since 2003 (a 51-yarder from Miami’s Jeff Thomas).
“The first two years we were here, the first couple of years at Memphis, we had all these techniques to use to cover a punt. We didn’t have to use any of them,” Fuente said. “We were just running by people to get down there and cause a fair catch or make a quick tackle. I’m not saying all of our problems are solved, but in two games it’s looking closer to like that.”
Deablo, Ladler, Thompson and Rodgers pulled double duty against Old Dominion working on Tech’s kick return coverage unit as well.
The group also included Jermaine Waller, Devon Hunter, Brion Murray, Alan Tisdale, Dylan Rivers and Daniel Griffith.
Neither unit has been perfect — Tech had a little trouble wrapping Boston College running back Travis Levy in the season opener — but Fuente likes that both groups are “moving quicker.”
“I like where we’re going,” Fuente said. “I like the pride our guys are taking in it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.