Stephen Barber scored 16 points, and Christian Housh added 11 points, as Glenvar used a strong fourth quarter to down Hidden Valley 62-58 in a nondistrict boys basketball game on Wednesday.
Avery Alexander added 12 points for the Highlanders, who trailed by five going into the fourth quarter, but ouscored the Titans 19-11 in the fourth quarter.
Kelly Mitchell scored 19 points for Hidden Valley, and Mannu Singh added 12 points.
GLENVAR (2-2)
Barber 16, Alexander 12, Housh 11, Cuig 2, Johnson 9, Burwell 3, Ball 9
Glenvar came back from a 9pt loss in the third quarter
HIDDEN VALLEY (2-2)
Mitchell 19, Singh 12, Carroll 9, Smith 1, Steagall 8, Nichols 9
Glenvar 10 17 16 19 — 62
Hidden Valley 13 17 17 11 — 58
3-point goals — Glenvar 8, (Barber, Johnson, Alexander 2, Housh 3, Ball), Hidden Valley 2, (Mitchell, Nichols).
JV — Hidden Valley won.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 75, Carroll County 52
HILLSVILLE — Kaiden Swortzel scored 24 points and Tanyan Sutphin added a triple-double to lead the Buffaloes.
Sutphin scored 13 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, made 12 assists and also had three steals for Floyd County, which outscored the Cavaliers 40-23 in the second half.
Dylan Bond added 17 points — with five 3-pointers — for Floyd County.
Weston Burcham scored 12 points for Carroll County and Jackson Hull finished with 10.
FLOYD COUNTY (3-0, 1-0)
Swortzel 24, Bond 17, Sutphin 13, H. Gallimore 8, Thompson 6, Banks 4, G. Gallimore 3.
CARROLL COUNTY (2-2, 0-1)
Burcham 12, Hull 10, Phillips 8, Johnson 7, Herman 5, Cox 4, Motley 2, Marshall 2, Reitzel 2.
Floyd County 19 16 19 21 — 75
Carroll County 16 13 10 13 — 52
3-point goals — Floyd County 9 (Bond 5, H. Gallimore 2, Sutphin, G. Gallimore), Carroll County 2 (Johnson, Herman).
JV — Floyd County won 67-37.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
Carlisle 64, North Cross 54
MARTINSVILLE — Dre Grubb scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers for the Chiefs, who trailed for most of the game before coming up with a huge fourth quarter.
Jayson Fain added 17 points for Carlisle.
Michael Mack scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers for the Raiders.
NORTH CROSS (4-1, 2-1)
Hines 10, Andrew 6, E. Tuck 4, J. Mack 7, Jackson 9, M. Mack 17
CARLISLE (2-4, 2-1)
Grubb 20, Stuart 3, Holiday 8, Wagoner 6, Fain 17, Carter 10
North Cross 13 14 14 13 — 54
Carlisle 7 17 15 25 — 64
3-point goals — North Cross 5, (M. Mack 4, J. Mack), Carlisle 5 (Grubb 5).
JV — North Cross won.
NONDISTRICT
Franklin County 70, Bassett 52
ROCKY MOUNT — Kalik Witcher knocked down 16 points, to lead all scorers, and Richard Law added 14 as the Eagles rode a 13-point halftime advantage to their first win of the season.
The Bengals were led by Jaxon Ford with 15 points and Dominic Gill with 13.
BASSETT (0-5)
Ford 15, Gill 13, Brown 3, Hairston 9, Cunningham 5, T. Fuller 2, B. Fuller 5
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-3)
Witcher 16, Law 14, Zeigler 7, Elliott 2, Cannaday 8, Shaffer 5, Hudson 9, Holland 2, Stockton 7
Bassett 8 13 15 16 — 52
Franklin County 10 24 17 19 — 70
3-point goals — Bassett 3 (Brown, Cunningham, B. Buller) Franklin County 5 (Witcher 3, Stockton, Hudson)
JV — Franklin County won 62-25.
Alleghany 59, Covington 39
LOW MOOR — Jayson Easton scored 18 points, and Corey Easton scored 15 for the Mountaineers.
Josh Roldan scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers for the Cougars.
COVINGTON (0-3)
Roldan 21, Akers 4, Yancey 9, Jefferson 2, Gibson 1, Williams 2
ALLEGHANY (3-2)
Hensley 8, Broughman 8, C. Easton 15, J. Easton 18, Taylor 4, Marshall 2, Harris 4
Covington 15 6 6 12 — 39
Alleghany 13 24 12 10 — 59
3-point goals — Covington 5, (Roldan 4, Yancey), Alleghany 4, (Hensley, C. Easton, J. Easton)
JV — Alleghany won, 69-35.
Fort Chiswell 59, Giles 47
MAX MEADOWS — Kolton Sutphin scored 21 points as the Pioneers downed the Spartans to remain unbeaten.
Giles was led by Preston Whitlock with 13 points.
GILES (0-3)
Hamlin 9, Whitehead 5, Cannaday 3, Duncan 8, Dunford 3, Ratcliffe 6, Whitlock 13
FORT CHISWELL (4-0)
McHone 6, Gravely 2, Dunford 2, Coffey 2, Crockett 2, VanDyne 2, King 9, Williams 8, Watson 5, Sutphin 21
Giles 15 10 13 9 — 47
Fort Chiswell 15 16 17 11 — 59
3-point goals — Giles 3 (Duncan 2, Dunford), Fort Chiswell 4 (Sutphin 4).
JV — Fort Chiswell won 48-21.
Northwood 78, Marion 61
MARION — Luke Carter dropped in 25 points and Michael Frye added 22 to lead the Panthers.
Northwood buried 13 treys on the night, with Carter hitting five.
The Scarlet Hurricanes (2-3) were paced by Stephen Havener with 11 points and Kesean Goins and Tanner Tate with 10 points each.
NORTHWOOD (2-0)
E. Carter 11, Frye 22, Rolen 13, Briggs 6, L. Carter 25, Barlow 1
MARION (2-3)
Grubb 4, Jolliffe 4, Langston 8, Woods 8, Williams 6, Tate 10, Havener 11, Goins 10
Northwood 19 20 14 25 — 78
Marion 7 19 17 18 — 61
3-point goals — Northwood 13 (L. Carter 5, Rolen 3, Briggs 2, Frye 2, E. Carter), Marion 4 (Langston, Havener, Grubb, Jolliffe).
JV — Marion won.
Princeton (W.Va.) 80, Bland County 52
ROCKY GAP — Ethan Parsons scored 23 points, and Payton Brown added 15 points for the Tigers.
Noah Payne scored 12 points, and Drew Hoge added 13 points for the Bears.
PRINCETON, W.VA.
Wilborn 7, Brown 15, Parsons 23, Martin 7, Quesenberry 11, Wellman 10, Coyles 1, Cochran 6
BLAND COUNTY
Payne 12, Havens 9, Russo 4, Hoge 13, Hankens 4, Brady 2, Moorehead 2, Compton 6
Princeton, W.Va. 24 19 21 16 — 80
Bland County 3 20 15 14 — 52
3-point goals — Princeton, W.Va. 1, (Wilborn), Bland County 5, (Compton 2, Havens, Hoge 2).
JV — Princeton won.
Roanoke Catholic 63, Roanoke Valley Christian 47
Jared LaTreill scored a game-high 22 points as the Celtics downed the host Eagles on Tuesday.
Brooks Hagadorn also scored 12 points for Roanoke Catholic.
Brandon Highberger led Roanoke Valley Christian with 16 points.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (3-1)
Ray 3, Jones 3, Simpkins 6, Lynch 5, LaTreill 22, Whorley 4, Toney 2, Hagadorn 12, Adams 6.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (2-4)
Hopkins 4, Poff 3, Huffard 4, Whiteneck 2, J. Poe 9, C. Poe 1, Long 8, Brandon Highberger 16.
Roanoke Catholic 11 16 14 22 — 63
Roanoke Valley Christian 8 16 8 15 — 47
3-point goals — Roanoke Catholic 4 (Hagadorn 2, Lynch, LaTreill), Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Long 2, Poff).
VACA SOUTHWEST
SWVa Home School 81, Dayspring Christian 36
BLACKSBURG — Clay Webb poured in 26 points, including eight 3-pointers in the Conquerors win over the host Lions on Tuesday.
Joseph Greene added 17 points and Tobey Juliano notched 14 points for SWVa Home School (1-3, 1-1), which canned 14 treys in the game.
Austin von Steenburg led Dayspring with 13 points and Bryce Long tallied 10 in the loss.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL (1-3, 1-1)
Webb 26, Greene 17, Juliano 14, Clark 6, Vaughan 5, Rich 2, Dean 2, Edwards 2, Richards 2, Sharp 5.
DAYSPRING CHRISTIAN
A. von Steenburg 13, Bryce Long 10, Spraker 3, S. von Steenburg 2, von Spakovsky 4, Gilbarte 2, J. Johnson 2.
SWVa Home School 21 34 10 16 — 81
Dayspring Christian 4 17 11 4 — 36
3-point goals — SWVA Home School 14 (Webb 8, Greene 3, Juliano 2, Sharp), Dayspring (A. von Steenburg).
JV — SWVa Home School won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
William Byrd 56, Jefferson Forest 44
FOREST — Emilie McCaskill scored 22 points as the Terriers outscored the Cavaliers 17-6 in the third period to pull away.
Cabria Mutz netted 12 points and Sophia Chrisley added 10 for Byrd.
Jefferson Forest was led by Paris Pettitt with 18 points.
WILLIAM BYRD (3-2)
McCaskill 22, Mutz 12, Chrisley 10, Becirevic 3, Fuchs 3, Rosser 1
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-4)
Pettitt 18, Poindexter 9, Mason 5, Staton 3, Br. Hill 3, Be. Hill 2, Gould 2, May 2
William Byrd 23 5 17 11 — 56
Jefferson Forest 8 14 6 16 — 44
3-point goals — William Byrd 5 (McCaskill 2, Chrisley 2, Walls), Jefferson Forest 6 (Pettitt 4, Staton, Br. Hill)
JV — Jefferson Forest won 27-17
Northside 64, Hidden Valley 40
Gianna Brown scored 19 points, and Mia Golding added 12 for the Vikings.
Leilani Pickens scored 18 points for the Titans.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-5)
Hanson 6, Pickens 18, Reid 2, Parker 5, Lkhagvasuren 6, Trotter 3
NORTHSIDE (2-3)
Saunders 8, Brown 19, Gates 7, Hairston 3, Hicks 2, Golding 12, Johnson 9, Nutter 4
Hidden Valley 8 11 6 15 — 40
Northside 21 14 18 11 — 64
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 2, (Lkhagvasuren, Trotter), Northside 4, (Saunders 2, Johnson, Gates)
JV — Northside won, 28-27.
Marion 66, Chilhowie 39
CHILHOWIE — Anna Hagy drained four 3-pointers on the way to 16 points, and Kaylee Poston and Kailey Terry each added 10 points for the Scarlet Hurricane on Tuesday.
Katie Barr had 15 points for the Warriors, including four 3-pointers.
MARION (3-1)
Poston 10, Kimberlin 7, Whitt 4, Brown 2, Blackburn 8, Moss 4, Evans 2, Hagy 16, Farris 3, Terry 10.
CHILHOWIE (1-2)
Lane 4, Ballenger 5, Sheets 8, Barr 15, Roland 8.
Marion 10 22 15 19 — 66
Chilhowie 11 5 12 11 — 39
3-point goals Marion 7 (Hagy 4, Poston, Kimberlin, Terry), Chilhowie 5 (Barr 4, Ballenger).
JV — Chilhowie won.
