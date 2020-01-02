FLOYD — Riley Spanger scored 15 points and Aimee Whitlow added 14 as Floyd County’s girls basketball team built a big first quarter lead and never looked back, handing Giles a 66-42 Three Rivers District loss on Thursday — the first setback of the year for the Spartans.
Paxton Vest also netted 12 points for the Buffaloes.
Karsyn Reed led Giles with 20 points.
GILES (7-1, 0-1)
K. Reed 20, Flinchum 3, Mitcham 9, Santolla 4, Janney 1, Merrix 5.
FLOYD COUNTY (5-4, 1-1)
Kiser 9, Whitlow 14, Grim 9, Harman 5, Vest 12, Spangler 15, Underwood 2.
Giles 7 9 15 11 — 43
Floyd County 23 17 12 14 — 66
3-point goals — Giles (Reed), Floyd County 6 (Grim 2, Vest 2, Kiser, Harman).
JV — Floyd County won 60-30.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Alleghany 62, James River 31
LOW MOOR — Maggie Rooklin knocked down 26 points and Gracie Conner added 12 as the Mountaineers topped the Knights.
James River was led by Lacey Lucado and Maddie Brown with eight points each.
JAMES RIVER (4-5, 0-1)
Lucado 8, Brown 8, Thacker 3, Garrett 2, Lester 5, Vanderveer 5
ALLEGHANY (9-1, 1-0)
Nicely 6, Rooklin 26, Harden 8, Conner 12, Keene 2, Mundy 2, Massie 6
James River 7 10 7 7 — 31
Alleghany 17 14 7 24 — 62
3-point goals — James River (Vanderveer) Alleghany 6 (Rooklin 4, Conner 2)
JV game — Alleghany won 37-21.
NONDISTRICT
Spotswood 58, Pulaski County 41
PENN LAIRD — Stephanie Ouderkirk netted a game-high 17 points, Lexi Horton scored 13 and Abby Branner added 12 points to lead the Bison to a nondistrict win.
Paige Huff and Keslyn Secrist scored 10 points each for the Cougars.
PULASKI COUNTY (4-5)
Fleener 3, Russell 2, Akers 3, Ratcliff 9, Huff 10, Secrist 10, Blankenship 4
SPOTSWOOD (6-2)
Horton 13, Freeze 2, Branner 12, Forloines 9, Ouderkirk 17, Khalil 5.
Pulaski County 11 11 12 7 — 41
Spotswood 15 19 17 7 — 58
3-point goals — Pulaski County 5 (Huff 2, Secrist 2, Akers) Spotswood (Horton).
Buffalo Gap 49, Parry McCluer 16
SWOOPE — Amaya Lucas netted 20 points for the Bison.
The Blues, who finished the game with four players due to injuries, were led by Anna Claytor with seven points.
PARRY McCLUER (2-5)
M. Henson 2, A.Claytor 7, G. Henson 4, Taylor 3
BUFFALO GAP (5-3)
Ostrander 9, H. Acord 2, Shifflett 5,K. Acord 3, Lucas 20, Fix 3, Sherrill 3, Clark 2, Bosserman 2
Parry McCluer 0 2 12 2 — 16
Buffalo Gap 11 16 13 9 — 49
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 2 (Claytor, Taylor), Buffalo Gap 4 (Ostrander, Shifflett, Fix, Sherrill)
JV — Buffalo Gap won.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 67, Franklin County 51
DALEVILLE — Conner Tilley had 12 points and Luke Hale added 11 for the Cavaliers, who hit 10 3-pointers in their district opener.
Kalik Witcher had 15 points for the Eagles.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (3-6, 1-1)
K. Witcher 15, Zigler 8, Elliott 4, Witcher 8, Cannaday 5, Schafer 3, Hahn 2, Hudson 5, Law 1.
LORD BOTETOURT (5-4, 1-0)
Bramblett 9, Salvi 2, Arnholt 7, Selkirk 8, Hale 11, Southerland 3, Compton 8, Tilley 12, Prince 7.
Franklin County 12 14 8 17 — 51
Lord Botetourt 21 12 15 19 — 67
3-point goals — Franklin County 2 (K. Witcher, Cannaday), Lord Botetourt 10 (Tilley 4, Bramblett 3, Arnholt, Hale, Southerland).
JV — Lord Botetourt won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 76, Giles 50
FLOYD — Dylan Bond poured in 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Tanyan Sutphin added 13 points to lead the Buffaloes.
Sutphin also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out seven assists and made six steals.
The Spartans were led by Brady Whitehead with 15 points, Guhner Dunford with 11 points and Jon Hamlin with 10.
GILES (0-8, 0-1)
Hamlin 10, Whitehead 15, Duncan 2, Whitlock 7, Ratcliffe 5, Dunford 11
FLOYD COUNTY (7-3, 2-0).
Sutphin 13, Gallimore 3, Bond 29, Fenton 8, Brewqer 6, Boyd 2, Banks 4, Swortzel 8, Davis 3
Giles 17 9 10 14 — 50
Floyd County 30 11 6 29 — 76
3-point goals — Giles 2(Whitehead Dunford), Floyd County 8 (Bond 7, Gallimore).
JV — Floyd County won.
NONDISTRICT
Christiansburg 68, Alleghany 54
CHRISTIANSBURG — Matthew Collins led the way with 16 points for the Blue Demons as they took down the Mountaineers.
M.J. Hunter and Chris Calloway each scored 11 points for Christiansburg.
Alleghany was led by Jayson Easton with 15 points and Tristan Hensley with 14 points.
ALLEGHANY (6-4)
Hensley 14, Broughman 2, C. Easton 7, Pinkston 4, J. Easton 15, Wright 2, Mitchell 8, Marshall 2.
CHRISTIANSBURG (10-1)
Clemmons 2, Hunter 11, Proudfoot 8, Dunkleman 1, Clatterbaugh 2, Henley 8, Johnson-Buchanan 2, Collins 16, Taylor 7, Calloway 11.
Alleghany 6 20 14 14 — 54
Christiansburg 19 8 29 12 — 68
3-point goals — Alleghany 5 (J. Easton 3, C. Easton, Hensley), Christiansburg 7 (Hunter 3, Proudfoot 2, Henley 8).
JV — Christiansburg won 57-17.
James River 60, Staunton River 49
BUCHANAN — Everett Bowman scored 16 points to led four players in double figures as the Knights pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Golden Eagles.
Ryan Steger added 13 points, Patrick Clevenger scored 11 and Heath Andrews chipped in 10 points for James River.
Izaak Charlton led Staunton River with 16 points and Grey Clary tallied 11 points.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-9)
Charlton 16, J.J. Crider 9, Overstreet 4, Clary 11, Bates 4, Ja. Crider 5.
JAMES RIVER (3-7)
Bowman 16, Steger 13, Andrews 10, Moran 7, Clevenger 11, Alderson 3.
Staunton River 16 10 14 9 — 49
James River 18 17 8 17 — 60
3-point goals — Staunton River 7 (Clary 3, Charlton 2, J.J. Crider 2), James River 8 (Bowman 3, Steger 2, Andrews 2, Clevenger).
JV — James River won 57-33.
Eastern Montgomery 48, Rural Retreat 31
ELLISTON — Adam Bahnken scored nine points to lead a balanced scoring effort from the Mustangs, who turned up the defense in the final three quarters.
Gavin Crowder had nine points for Rural Retreat which was outscored 34-14 after the first quarter.
RURAL RETREAT (0-9)
Crowder 9, Hight 8, Smith 7, Alford 4, Worley 3.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (4-2)
Bahnken 9, Shepherd 7, Foster 6, Price 6, Tyree 4, Worrell 4, Spence 4, Ford 3, Moore 3, Fallon 2.
Rural Retreat 17 3 8 3 — 31
Eastern Montgomery 14 8 14 12 — 48
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 6 (Crowder 2, Smith 2, Hight, Worley), Eastern Montgomery 7 (Price 2, Moore, Foster, Worrell, Bahnken, Ford).
JV — Eastern Montgomery won 41-39.
Riverheads 46, Parry McCluer 29
BUENA VISTA -- Grant Painter scored 14 points and Honor Robinson added 13 as the Gladiators got out to a first-quarter lead and never lost it as they downed the Fighting Blues.
Ethan Moore and Spencer Hamilton each scored eight points for Parry McCluer.
RIVERHEADS (5-0)
Dunlap 4, Robinson 13, Adams 4, G. Painter 14, A. Painter 5, Farris 4, Morris 2.
PARRY MCCLUER (5-2)
Perry 5, Moore 8, Roberts 2, Baker 2, Dunlap 4, Hamilton 8.
Riverheads;12;7;14;13;--;46
Parry McCluer;2;6;13;8;--;29
3-point goals -- Parry McCluer 2 (Perry, Moore).
JV -- Riverheads won 45-36.
