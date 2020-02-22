DANVILLE — Catherine Kagey scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists as Faith Christian won the VACA South girls basketball tournament title with a 52-23 victory over Roanoke Valley Christian on Saturday at Westover Christian.
Megan Kagey netted 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who will host a first-round game in next week’s VACA state tournament.
Gracie Huffard led the Eagles with 10 points.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (15-6)
Hufford 10, Ferro 4, Moser 6, Miodiszewski 3.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (21-1)
Wampler 9, M. Kagey 17, C. Kagey 18, S. Carmouche 4, Crosby 4.
Roanoke Valley 4 5 12 2 — 23
Faith 13 17 18 4 — 52
3-point goals — Faith 6 (M. Kagey 3, C. Kagey 2, Wampler).
BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 3D
Magna Vista 89, Hidden Valley 39
RIDGEVIEW — Tavin Hairston netted 25 points, Spencer Hairston chipped in 19 and Ty Grant added 16 as the Warriors took a 54-19 lead to the half in a rout of the Titans in the first round of the Region 3D tournament.
Jacob Nichols led Hidden Valley with eight points.
Next up for Magna Vista is a 6 p.m. Tuesday game at second-seeded Northside.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-20)
Purviance 2, Hart 4, Smith 5, Bell 5, Harding 2, Stegall 7, Singh 4, Nichols 8, Lichtenstein 2.
MAGNA VISTA (11-12)
S. Hairston 19, T. Hairston 21, T. Johnson 9, Grant 16, R. Johnson 5, Gardner 3, Morris 2, Martin 5, Kidd 9.
Hidden Valley 13 6 12 8 — 39
Magna Vista 25 29 17 18 — 89
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 3 (Smith, Bell, Stegall) Magna Vista 9 (S. Hairston 3, T. Hairston 2, Grant 2, R. Johnson, Kidd).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Chilhowie 52, PH-Glade Spring 50
CHILHOWIE — Ray Berry hit a layup with 25 seconds on the clock and D.J.Martin followed up with a free throw as the Warriors overcame a 22-point second half deficit to top the Rebels and take third place in the Hogoheegee tournament.
Lucas Doss scored 17 points and Martin added 13 for Chilhowie which made a season-high 78% from the charity stripe.
The Rebels were led by Dakota Rector with a game-high 29 points.
Chilhowie will travel to J.I. Burton on Monday for a first-round Region D matchup.
PH-GLADE SPRING (9-15)
Rector 29, Belcher 10, Brown 3, Fulton 4, Smith 5, Rhea 9.
CHILHOWIE (13-11)
Tuell 5, Martin 13, Berry 4, Puckett 5, Doss 17, Hall 3, Kistler 5.
PH-Glade Spring 11 15 14 10 — 50
Chilhowie 7 5 10 30 — 52
3-point goals — PH-Glade Soring 5 (Rector 4, Belcher), Chilhowie 6 (Doss 3, Tuell, Hall, Kistler).
Track and field
REGION 3D
Christiansburg sweeps titles
Kendall Lewis won four events to lead Christiansburg to a sweep of the girls and boys team titles in the Region 3D indoor track and field meet at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.
Lewis took the long jump (17 feet), high jump (5-2), triple jump (33-11) and 55-meter hurdles (8.64 seconds) as Christiansburg’s girls rolled up 171 points to 77 for runner-up William Byrd.
Lilly Shepherd won the 300 (44.20) and 500 (1:23.67) for the Blue Demons.
Christiansburg outscored Lord Botetourt 114-79 to win the boys meet as Trey Wilson won the 1,600 (4:26.33 and 1,000 (2:39.61).
REGION 4D
Blacksburg boys, JF girls first
Blacksburg’s boys and Jefferson Forest’s girls won team titles Saturday at Roanoke College.
Blacksburg outscored runner-up JF 155-126 in the boys meet. The Cavaliers topped the Bruins 145 ½-114 ½ on the girls side.
Jade Lane of E.C. Glass won three events — the triple jump (37-2), long jump (17-¼) and 55 meters (7.41).
Blacksburg’s Audrey Link won the 1,000 (3:10.92) and 1,600 (5:14.80).
REGION 2/1C
Floyd County girls win
Haleigh Hamlin won the triple jump (32-9 ¾) and Solace Church captured the 1,600 (5:33.28) as Floyd County took the girls title Friday at Roanoke College.
Parry McCluer won the boys meet 110-61 over Auburn as Dylan May swept the 1,000 (2:47.10) and 1,600 (4:37.27).
Floyd’s girls outscored James River 85-73.
Martinsville’s Amber Rountree took the girls 55 meters (7.68) and 300 (45.48). Nicholas Pritchett swept the boys 55 hurdles (8.40) and 300 (39.01) for the Bulldogs.
