ELLISTON — Payton Vishneski had 13 aces, five kills and three blocks and Maddie Smith posted 15 assists and one ace, as Eastern Montgomery earned its first volleyball victory of the season with a four-set nondistrict win over Bland County on Wednesday.
The scores were 25-11, 25-14, 17-25 and 25-17.
Idara Rakes added five kills and four aces for the Mustangs (1-9).
The Bears were paced by Alexis Arnold with 13 digs and Kayla Mutter with four kills and three blocks.
Volleyball
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford def. Alleghany 25-8, 25-19, 25-20
RADFORD — Trinity Adams dished out 36 assists and knocked down four aces, Charli Dietz had 13 kills and two aces and Laney Cline added seven kills as the Bobcats (6-1) swept the Mountaineers.
NONDISTRICT
George Wythe def. Graham 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
WYTHEVILLE — The Maroons (9-7) got 13 kills and one dig from Marisa Turpin, 17 assists, five kills, one ace and five digs from Karrah James and 10 aces, 11 assists and one kill from Alexis Vaught in their straight-sets win over the G-Girls.
Other scores
Buffalo Gap def. Bath County 25-8, 25-11, 26-24
Riverheads def. Parry McCluer 25-5, 25-4, 25-4
