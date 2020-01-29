HILLSVILLE — Weston Burcham scored 15 points, including a fade-away jumper with 2 seconds to help Carroll County rally from 13 points down in the fourth to defeat James River 61-59 in a Three Rivers District boys basketball game Wednesday.
Jackson Hull added 12 points for the Cavaliers, who outscored the Knights 24-12 in the fourth quarter. Brady Dalton finished with 10.
The last-second shot spoiled a banner night from James River’s Ryan Steger, who drained six 3-pointers on the way to a 28-point performance.
JAMES RIVER (4-15, 2-8)
Alderson 6, Andrews 5, Bowman 2, Clevenger 8, Minnix 2, Moran 8, Steger 28.
CARROLL COUNTY (11-6, 7-3)
Burcham 15, Cox 6, Dalton 10, Herman 7, Hull 12, Marshall 2, Motley 3, Phillips 4, Reitzel 2.
James River 15 14 18 12 — 59
Carroll County 15 11 11 24 — 61
3-point goals — James River 9 (Steger 6, Andrews, Clevenger, Moran), Carroll County 4 (Hull 2, Dalton, Herman).
JV — James River won 41-38.
bOYS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 48, Alleghany 41
LOW MOOR — Alex Kanipe scored nine of his 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats overtook the Mountaineers down the stretch to pull out a road victory.
Cam Cormany scored 20 to lead the Bobcats, who trailed by four at the half before going into the fourth quarter tied.
Jayson Easton scored 17 points for Alleghany, and Corey Easton added 15.
RADFORD (13-2, 7-1)
Baylor 3, Cormany 20, Kanipe 10, McManus 5, Rupe 2, Woods 8.
ALLEGHANY (9-9, 4-4)
J. Easton 17, C. Easton 15, Marshall 2, Middleton 2, Mitchell 1, Pinkston 4.
Radford 11 10 12 15 — 48
Alleghany 11 15 7 8 — 41
3-point goals — Radford 3 (Cormany 2, Kanipe), Alleghany 6 (C. Easton 4, J. Easton 2).
JV — Radford won.
Floyd County 78, Glenvar 71
FLOYD — The Buffaloes had five players to score in double figures, with Dylan Bond leading the way with 20 points, including six 3-pointers, and Floyd County held off a late Highlanders run to come away with the win.
Also scoring in double digits for Floyd County were Tanyan Sutphin (14 points), Kaiden Swortzel (13), Mitchell Thompson (12) and Josiah Banks (12).
Swortzel also grabbed 10 rebounds and Sutphin dished out seven assists and pulled down five boards.
Glenvar was led by Manny Burwell with 15 points, Avery Alexander and Stephen Barber with 14 points apiece and Eddie ball with 12.
GLENVAR (8-10, 3-6)
Crisco 2, Puig 3, Barber 14, Ai. Alexander 2, Johnson 9, Av. Alexander 14, Burwell 15, Ball 12.
FLOYD COUNTY (13-5, 8-1)
Sutphin 14, Thompson 12, Bond 20, Fenton 4, Brewer 3, Banks 12, Swortzel 13.
Glenvar 12 15 17 27 — 71
Floyd County 27 18 11 22 — 78
3-point goals — Glenvar 8 (Av, Alexander 3, Johnson 2, Puig, Burwell, Ball), Floyd County 9 (Bond 6, Thompson 3).
JV — Floyd County won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 43, Hidden Valley 41
Luke Goforth scored 16 points and the Bruins held on after the Titans were off the mark on a layup attempt with two seconds to play that could have forced overtime Wednesday.
Mannu Singh scored 11 points for the Titans.
BLACKSBURG (12-6, 3-5)
Goforth 16, Joyce 5, Miller 3, Mitchell 3, Neurauter 2, Reinhardt 6, Stanaland 3, Stilwell 5.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-14, 0-7)
Collin 8, Hart 4, Johnson 7, Singh 11, Stanley 4, Stegall 7.
Blacksburg 9 10 13 11 — 43
Hidden Valley 9 4 17 11 — 41
3-point goals — Blacksburg 3 (Goforth 3), Hidden Valley 4 (Collin 2, Johnson, Stegall).
JV — Blacksburg won 52-42.
Patrick Henry 77, Hidden Valley 41
Alex Faulkner scored 17 of his 21 points in the second quarter — including all three of his 3-pointers — as the Patriots took control of the game by halftime and went on to beat the Titans on Tuesday.
Andrew Palmer added 10 points for Patrick Henry, which outscored Hidden Valley 36-11 in the second quarter and made six of its eight 3-pointers during that stretch.
Tyus Johnson, recently called up from the junior varsity, hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Titans.
PATRICK HENRY (11-3, 7-0)
Smith 8, Palmer 10, Faulkner 21, Crump 7, Beasley 7, Derey 8, Roberson 8, Cook 8.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-13, 0-6)
Collin 3, Hart 5, Johnson 12, Whittaker 6, Smith 4, Stanley 7.
Patrick Henry 16 36 13 12 — 77
Hidden Valley 7 11 11 12 — 41
3-point goals — Patrick Henry 8 (Faulkner 3, Derey 2, Palmer, Beasley, Roberson), Hidden Valley 6 (Johnson 3, Collin, Hart, Whittaker).
JV — Hidden Valley won 40-39.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 75, Bland County 49
ROCKY GAP — Kolton Sutphin scored 22 points, Camden Gravely netted 14 points, Siler Watson had 12 points and Isaac McHone added 11 as the Pioneers used a big second half, outscoring the Bears by 20 points, to gain a road win.
Trey Harden netted 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Gage Hankins added 10 for Bland County.
FORT CHISWELL (12-4, 4-2)
McHone 11,Gravley 14, Crigger 2, VanDyne 2, Sutphin 22, Willaims 5, Watson 12, Looney 2.
BLAND COUNTY (11-5, 4-2)
Payne 6, Havens 5, Kegley 4, Harden 17, Hoge 7, Hankins 10.
Fort Chiswell 14 14 27 20 — 75
Bland Co. 7 15 17 10 — 49
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 2 (Sutphin 2), Bland 9 (Harden 5,Payne 2, Havens, Hoge).
JV — Fort Chiswell won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 59, Narrows 42
NARROWS — Lilly Underwood and Maddie Bruce scored 11 points each as the Mustangs topped the Green Wave.
Audrey Riddle knocked down 15 points and Alyssa Bishop added 13 to lead Narrows.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (11-6, 7-1)
L. Underwood 11, Bruce 11, E. Underwood 8, Ryan 8, Howard 9, Bahnken 7, Boone 5.
NARROWS (4-10, 3-4)
Riddle 15, Bishop 13, Blankenship 2, Lawrence 1, Mann 3, Grose 6, Stables 2.
Eastern Montgomery 13 13 17 16 — 59
Narrows 8 11 15 8 — 42
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 2 (Bruce, Boone).
JV — Narrows won.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 65, William Byrd 40
Shakara Anderson had 14 points six rebounds, seven assists and five steals to lead the Colonels on Tuesday.
Victoria Board added 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists for Fleming, which led by 16 points at the half.
Emilie McCaskill had 15 points for William Byrd.
WILLIAM BYRD (9-9, 1-5
Becirevic 2, Chrisley 5, Firebaugh 3, McCaskill 15, Mutz 8, Rosser 2, Walls 3.
WILLIAM FLEMING (14-3, 5-1)
Anderson 14, Battle 2, Bethel 9, Board 12, Coleman 3, Fitzgerald 4, Henderson 4, Jones 3, Morgan 9, Ollie 5.
William Byrd 12 7 10 11 — 40
William Fleming 17 18 16 14 — 65
3-point goals — William Byrd 7 (McCaskill 3, Chrisley, Firebaugh, Mutz, Walls), William Fleming 7 (Morgan 2, Anderson, Bethel, Coleman, Jones, Ollie).
JV — William Fleming won.
NONDISTRICT
Franklin County 61, Bassett 14
ROCKY MOUNT — Mya Bizzard scored 17 points, had eight assists and made four steals to lead the Eagles in a big win over the Bengals.
Ta’mya Robertson added 15 points for Franklin County, which led by 13 points after one quarter and by 26 at the half. Kameron Copleand also had eight points and seven rebounds.
Lacey Flanagan scored five points for Bassett.
BASSETT (0-19)
Flanagan 5, Ratcliff 2, Witcher 3, Hall 2, Pitzer 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (12-6)
Hicks 1, Pickens 5, Blizzard 17, Belcher 2, Janney 4, Robertson 15, Copeland 8, Carter 9.
Bassett 1 6 4 3 — 14
Franklin County 14 19 20 8 — 61
3-point goals — Franklin County 3 (Robertson 2, Pickens).
JV — Bassett won 33-28.
Staunton River 53, Jefferson Forest 30
MONETA — Cali Levine had 13 points, and Avery Adkins added 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles past the Cavaliers.
Jeni Levine added 10 points and six rebounds for Staunton River, which got out to a 12-1 lead after once quarter.
Paris Pettit had 16 points to lead JF.
JEFFERSON FOREST (3-14)
Forton 2, Br. Hill 4, Be. Hill 5, Mason 3, Pettit 16.
STAUNTON RIVER (12-6)
Adkins 10, Faw 6, Hamren 6, Jones 4, J. Levine 10, C. Levine 13, Whittaker 4.
Jefferson Forest 1 9 11 9 — 30
Staunton River 12 15 13 13 — 53
3-point goals — Jefferson Forest 3 (Pettit 2, Hill), Staunton River 4 (J. Levine 2, Hamren, C. Levine).
JV — Jefferson Forest won 41-18.
Radford 54, Galax 43
RADFORD — Gracie Conner dropped in 12 points and Jada Dean and Lexi Rader added 10 points each to lead the Bobcats over the Maroon Tide.
Kyraha Parnell scored 14 points and Saige Leonard and Shayala Foxx netted 11 points each for Galax.
GALAX (8-6)
Leonard 11, Elsmasry 2, Parnell 14, Sturgill 3, Foxx 11, Poindester 2.
RADFORD (12-3)
Mills 6, Dean 10, Page 7, Conner 12, Rader 10, Cline 9.
Galax 5 10 17 11 — 43
Radford 7 15 21 11 — 54
3-point goals — Galax 6 (Parnell 4, Leonard, Sturgill), Radford 5 (Conner 4, Rader).
George Wythe 59, Graham 23
WYTHEVILLE — Junior Drea Betts scored her 1,000th career point on the way to a 10 point performance and McKenzie Tate finished with 11 to lead the Maroons.
Savanna Howery scored 12 points for Graham.
GRAHAM (1-17)
Gunter 2, Savanna Howery 12, Day 6, Short 3.
GEORGE WYTHE (14-4)
Phillippi 5, Ingo 8, Kirtner 6, Betts 10, Tate 11, Gutherie 3, Patel 3, Malavolti 2, Hawthorne 2, Lefler 4.
Graham 5 11 5 2 — 23
George Wythe 19 22 10 8 — 59
3-point goals — Graham 5 (Howery 4, Short), George Wythe 7 (Betts 2, Phillippi, Kirtner, Tate, Gutherie, Patel).
JV — George Wythe won.
Wrestling
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Cavaliers win team title
Lord Botetourt got five wrestlers into the championships, with Cole McCray winning at 106 pounds, and that was enough to give the Cavaliers the Blue Ridge District tournament team title on Wednesday at William Byrd.
William Fleming, which had three champions, finished second, and William Byrd was third.
Team scores: 1. Lord Botetourt (LB) 186, 2. William Fleming (WF) 161, 3. William Byrd (WB) 153, 4. Franklin County (FC) 144.5, 5. Staunton River (SR) 136, 6. Northside (N) 129.
Championship bouts
106: Cole McCray (LB) p. Brandon Clark (WB) 3:37.
113: Shane Shepherd (FC) p. Trey Saunders (LB) 3:38.
120: Derek Burton (WB) dec. Keyvar Townsend (WF) 5-3.
126: Logan Arnold (FC) t.fall Gavin Ellis (WB), 6:00 (15-0).
132: Bailey Davidson (N) dec. Lal Lian (WF) 19-11.
138: James Thompson (SR) p. Austin Hunley (N) 2:47.
145: Jacob Henderson (WF) p. Nicholas Young (LB) 2:41.
152: Hunter Huddleston (WF) dec. Sam Francis (LB) 9-3.
160: Trey Thomasson (SR) major dec. Noah Shephard (LB) 11-2.
170: Josh Moore (WB) major dec. Jacob Kirtley (SR) 13-5.
182: Solomon Smith (WF) p. Landon Church (FC) 1:33.
195: Travis Barnette (SR) p. Brandon Hamilton (WF) 2:11.
220: Jacob Elliott (N) p. Dustin Richards (WB) 2:24.
285: Hunter Richards (WB) p. Dalton Wild (FC) 1:29.
