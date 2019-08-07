Patrick Henry’s Carter Plunkett was named the winner of the 38th annual Ray Bellamy Award prior to Wednesday night’s Carolina League baseball game at Haley Toyota Field between the Salem Red Sox and the Lynchburg Hillcats.
The Bellamy Award is presented by the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame to the top high school baseball player in the area served by the organization.
Plunkett, who also was named the Timesland baseball player of the year in June, was chosen over a field of finalists that included Lord Botetourt’s Brae Farrell, Staunton River’s Nick Funk, Christiansburg’s Brady Kirtner, William Byrd’s Hunter Meador, Franklin County’s Cameron Mullins and Salem’s Parker Stallard.
Auburn senior Keith Reed was named the winner of the Posey Oyler Scholarship, named for the first president of the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.
Ray Bellamy Award Winners
2019 — Carter Plunkett, Patrick Henry
2018 — Evan Parks, Northside
2017 — Cody Boone, Hidden Valley
2016 — J.D. Mundy, Northside
2015 — Dean Hermanson, William Byrd
2014 — Hayes Nelson, Hidden Valley
2013 — Ryan Lauria, Hidden Valley
2012 — Dylan Powers, Lord Botetourt
2011 — Tyler Duke, James River
2010 — Eric Heiligenstadt, Jefferson Forest
2009 — Thomas Kuhlman, Hidden Valley
2008 — Mikey O’Brien, Hidden Valley
2007 — Lefty Flora, Northside
2006 — Nathan Furry, Salem
2005 — Alan Moore, Cave Spring
2004 — Bobby West, Blacksburg
2003 — Nate Parks, Glenvar
2002 — Daniel Tanner, Jefferson Forest
2001 — Tyler Lumsden, Cave Spring
2000 — Nick Jones, William Byrd
1999 — Matt McGuire, William Byrd
1998 — Bobby Basham, Franklin County
1997 — Larry Bowles, Jr., Franklin County
1996 — Gray Hodges, Franklin County
1995 — Chad Foutz, Franklin County
1994 — Jason Anderson, Glenvar
1993 — Kelly Dampeer, Northside
1992 — Josh Herman, William Byrd
TENNIS
Thompson falls in USTA tourney
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Frank Thompson’s bid to claim the USTA National Boys 16-under tennis title came to an end Wednesday as the Blacksburg teen suffered a fifth-round loss at Kalamazoo College.
He is still alive in the doubles tournament, however.
Ninteenth-seeded Alex Finkelstein of Raynham, Massachusetts, dropped the first set but recovered for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over the 24th-seeded Thompson.
Thompson and Thomas Paulsell of Seattle won their fourth-round doubles match against James Delgado of High Point, North Carolina, and Matthew Pitts of Greer, South Carolina, in a 10-7 tie breaker after the sets were split by scores of 6-1, 5-7.
Top-seeded Alex Bernard, a former Roanoke Valley resident, reached the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Benjamin Kittay of Potomac, Maryland
.
Golf
JF wins 3rd title at Spotswood
HARRISONBURG — Garnet Manley III and Caleb DeBass were two of the three co-medalists, and Jefferson Forest overwhelmed the rest of the field on the way to winning its third straight Spotswood Invitational at Lakeview Golf Club on Wednesday.
Manley and DeBass both shot even-par 72s. The Cavaliers, who had four players finish in the top 15, shot 299 as a team — 21 shots better than runner-up Western Albemarle. Johathan Peterson (74) tied for fourth, and John Toney (81) tied for 15th.
Rockbridge County, which got a sixth-place finish from Garrett Huffman (75), finished tied for third with Spotswood.
At Lakeview Golf Club (Par 72)
Team scores: 1. Jefferson Forest 299, 2. Western Albemarle 320, 3. (tie) Rockbridge County and Spotswood 331, 5. Albemarle 332, 6. Loudoun County 340, 7. Orange County 342, 8. Fluvanna 353, 9. Waynesboro 358, 10. Turner Ashby 362, 11. Louisa County 370, 12. Broadway 379, 13. Charlottesville 397, 14. (tie) Harrisonburg and Monticello 401, 16. Stonewall Jackson 412.
Co-medalists: Garnet Manley III (JF), Caleb DeBass (JF) and Preston Burton (Charlottesville) 72.
Other Jefferson Forest results: T-4. Jonathan Peterson 74, T-15. John Toney 81, T-59. Braden French and Christian Hecker 98.
Rockbridge County results: 6. Garrett Huffman 75, 12. Cole Cathcart 80, T-20. Will McClung 83, T-45. Aaron Plogger 93, T-59. John Shomo 98, T-64. Noah Sullivan 99