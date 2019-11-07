BOYS SOCCER
VISAA STATE
Thursday
At City Stadium, Richmond
Semifinals
Covenant 1, Trinity Christian 0, OT
Seton vs. Steward, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
At City Stadium, Richmond
Championship
Covenant vs. Seton-Steward winner, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
VISAA STATE DIVISION II
Friday
Semifinals
Nansemond-Suffolk at Steward
Norfolk Collegiate at Norfolk Christian
Saturday
Championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
VOLLEYBALL
VISAA STATE DIVISION III
Friday
At Roanoke Catholic
Semifinals
Stone Bridge vs. New Covenant, TBA
Eastern Mennonite vs. Timberlake Christian
Saturday’s championship
At Roanoke Catholic
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 6A
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Ocean Lakes 3, Franklin County 1
Floyd Kellam 3, Cosby 2
Saturday’s championship
At higher seed
Ocean Lakes vs. Floyd Kellam, TBA
REGION 5D
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Albemarle 3, Mountain View 0
North Stafford 3, Patrick Henry 0
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
Albemarle vs. North Stafford, TBA
REGION 4D
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Blacksburg 3, Pulaski County 0
Jefferson Forest 3, E.C. Glass 0
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
No. 2 Jefferson Forest (19-7) at No. 1 Blacksburg (22-4), TBA
REGION 3C
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Fort Defiance 3, Wilson Memorial 1
Rustburg 3, Western Albemarle 0
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
No.2 Rustburg at No. 1 Fort Defiance (23-2), TBA
REGION 3D
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Lord Botetourt 3, Tunstall 0
Hidden Valley 3, Abingdon 1
Nov. 12
At higher seed
Championship
No. 2 Hidden Valley vs. No. 1 Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
REGION 2C
Thursday
At Brookville H.S.
Semifinal
No. 6 Radford 3, Appomattox County 0
at Narrows H.S.
Semifinal
Floyd County 3, Giles 2
Nov. 14
Championship
site TBA
No. 6 Radford (15-8) vs. No. 4 Floyd County (22-3) , TBA
REGION 2D
Saturday
At Virginia H.S., Bristol
Semifinals
John Battle vs. Union, 6 p.m.
Gate City vs. Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 12
At Virginia H.S., Bristol
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
REGION 1C
Thursday
Semifinals
Auburn 3, Craig County 0
George Wythe 3, Covington 0
Nov. 12
At Auburn H.S.
Championship
George Wythe (17-13) at Auburn (27-2) , 7 p.m.
REGION 1D
Wednesday
Quarterfinal
PH-Glade Spring 3, Council 0
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Thomas Walker 3, Grundy 2
Holston 3, Rye Cove 0
Honaker 3, Eastside 0
Nov. 12
At Eastside H.S., Coeburn
Semifinals
Thomas Walker vs. Holston, 6 p.m.
PH-Glade Spring vs. Honaker, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13, at Eastside H.S., Coeburn
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
