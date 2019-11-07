BOYS SOCCER

VISAA STATE

Thursday

At City Stadium, Richmond

Semifinals

Covenant 1, Trinity Christian 0, OT

Seton vs. Steward, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

At City Stadium, Richmond

Championship

Covenant vs. Seton-Steward winner, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

VISAA STATE DIVISION II

Friday

Semifinals

Nansemond-Suffolk at Steward

Norfolk Collegiate at Norfolk Christian

Saturday

Championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

VOLLEYBALL

VISAA STATE DIVISION III

Friday

At Roanoke Catholic

Semifinals

Stone Bridge vs. New Covenant, TBA

Eastern Mennonite vs. Timberlake Christian

Saturday’s championship

At Roanoke Catholic

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 6A

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Ocean Lakes 3, Franklin County 1

Floyd Kellam 3, Cosby 2

Saturday’s championship

At higher seed

Ocean Lakes vs. Floyd Kellam, TBA

REGION 5D

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Albemarle 3, Mountain View 0

North Stafford 3, Patrick Henry 0

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

Albemarle vs. North Stafford, TBA

REGION 4D

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Blacksburg 3, Pulaski County 0

Jefferson Forest 3, E.C. Glass 0

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

No. 2 Jefferson Forest (19-7) at No. 1 Blacksburg (22-4), TBA

REGION 3C

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Fort Defiance 3, Wilson Memorial 1

Rustburg 3, Western Albemarle 0

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

No.2 Rustburg at No. 1 Fort Defiance (23-2), TBA

REGION 3D

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Lord Botetourt 3, Tunstall 0

Hidden Valley 3, Abingdon 1

Nov. 12

At higher seed

Championship

No. 2 Hidden Valley vs. No. 1 Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

REGION 2C

Thursday

At Brookville H.S.

Semifinal

No. 6 Radford 3, Appomattox County 0

at Narrows H.S.

Semifinal

Floyd County 3, Giles 2

Nov. 14

Championship

site TBA

No. 6 Radford (15-8) vs. No. 4 Floyd County (22-3) , TBA

REGION 2D

Saturday

At Virginia H.S., Bristol

Semifinals

John Battle vs. Union, 6 p.m.

Gate City vs. Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12

At Virginia H.S., Bristol

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

REGION 1C

Thursday

Semifinals

Auburn 3, Craig County 0

George Wythe 3, Covington 0

Nov. 12

At Auburn H.S.

Championship

George Wythe (17-13) at Auburn (27-2) , 7 p.m.

REGION 1D

Wednesday

Quarterfinal

PH-Glade Spring 3, Council 0

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Thomas Walker 3, Grundy 2

Holston 3, Rye Cove 0

Honaker 3, Eastside 0

Nov. 12

At Eastside H.S., Coeburn

Semifinals

Thomas Walker vs. Holston, 6 p.m.

PH-Glade Spring vs. Honaker, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13, at Eastside H.S., Coeburn

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

