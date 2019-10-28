Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

VOLLEYBALL

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Oct. 22

First round

Northside 3, William Fleming 0

Franklin County 3, Staunton River 0

Oct. 24

At Northside H.S.

Semifinals

Lord Botetourt 3, Northside 0

William Byrd 3, Franklin County 2

Tuesday

Championship

At Northside H.S.

Lord Botetourt (24-0) vs. William Byrd (15-6), 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Oct. 24

First round

Patrick County 3, Halifax County 0

Bassett 3, George Washington 0

Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0

Monday

Semifinals

Tunstall 3, Patrick County 0

Magna Vista 3, Bassett 1

Wednesday

Championship

Magna Vista (14-6) at Tunstall (19-4), 6 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

At Patrick Henry H.S.

Monday

Semifinals

Blacksburg 3, Pulaski County 0

Hidden Valley 3, Patrick Henry 0

Wednesday

Championship

Blacksburg (21-3) vs. Hidden Valley (20-4), 6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday

First round

Marion 3, Graham 0

Richlands 3, Tazewell 0

Tuesday

At Virginia H.S.

Semifinals

Richlands vs. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Marion (9-16) vs. Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

At Virginia H.S.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Oct. 24

First round

Broadway 3, Waynesboro 2

Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 1

Monday

Semifinals

Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0

Spotswood 3, Broadway 1

Tuesday

At Rockbridge County H.S.

Championship

Rockbridge County (23-4) vs. Spotswood (11-11), 6 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

At PH-Glade Spring H.S.

Monday

First round

Chilhowie 3, Rural Retreat 0

Semifinals

Holston 3, Northwood 1

PH-Glade Spring 3, Chilhowie 0

Wednesday

Third place

Northwood vs. Chilhowie (7-17), 6 p.m.

Championship

Holston vs. PH-Glade Spring, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Oct. 24

First round

Galax 3, Fort Chiswell 1

George Wythe 3, Bland County 0

Monday

At Galax H.S.

Semifinals

Auburn 3, Galax 0

George Wythe (13-12) vs. Grayson County (17-2)

Wednesday

At Galax H.S.

Third place

Galax (12-13) vs. Grayson County (17-3), 6 p.m.

Championship

Auburn (24-2) vs. George Wythe (14-12), 7 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday

First round

Eastern Montgomery 3, Bath County 0

Narrows 3, Parry McCluer 1

Craig County 3, Highland 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

No. 4 Eastern Montgomery (7-14) at No. 1 Covington (16-7), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Narrows (10-14) at No. 2 Craig County (14-4), 6 p.m.

Thursday

At higher seeds

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

