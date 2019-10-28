VOLLEYBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Oct. 22
First round
Northside 3, William Fleming 0
Franklin County 3, Staunton River 0
Oct. 24
At Northside H.S.
Semifinals
Lord Botetourt 3, Northside 0
William Byrd 3, Franklin County 2
Tuesday
Championship
At Northside H.S.
Lord Botetourt (24-0) vs. William Byrd (15-6), 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Oct. 24
First round
Patrick County 3, Halifax County 0
Bassett 3, George Washington 0
Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0
Monday
Semifinals
Tunstall 3, Patrick County 0
Magna Vista 3, Bassett 1
Wednesday
Championship
Magna Vista (14-6) at Tunstall (19-4), 6 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
At Patrick Henry H.S.
Monday
Semifinals
Blacksburg 3, Pulaski County 0
Hidden Valley 3, Patrick Henry 0
Wednesday
Championship
Blacksburg (21-3) vs. Hidden Valley (20-4), 6 p.m.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Monday
First round
Marion 3, Graham 0
Richlands 3, Tazewell 0
Tuesday
At Virginia H.S.
Semifinals
Richlands vs. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Marion (9-16) vs. Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
At Virginia H.S.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Oct. 24
First round
Broadway 3, Waynesboro 2
Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 1
Monday
Semifinals
Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0
Spotswood 3, Broadway 1
Tuesday
At Rockbridge County H.S.
Championship
Rockbridge County (23-4) vs. Spotswood (11-11), 6 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
At PH-Glade Spring H.S.
Monday
First round
Chilhowie 3, Rural Retreat 0
Semifinals
Holston 3, Northwood 1
PH-Glade Spring 3, Chilhowie 0
Wednesday
Third place
Northwood vs. Chilhowie (7-17), 6 p.m.
Championship
Holston vs. PH-Glade Spring, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Oct. 24
First round
Galax 3, Fort Chiswell 1
George Wythe 3, Bland County 0
Monday
At Galax H.S.
Semifinals
Auburn 3, Galax 0
George Wythe (13-12) vs. Grayson County (17-2)
Wednesday
At Galax H.S.
Third place
Galax (12-13) vs. Grayson County (17-3), 6 p.m.
Championship
Auburn (24-2) vs. George Wythe (14-12), 7 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Monday
First round
Eastern Montgomery 3, Bath County 0
Narrows 3, Parry McCluer 1
Craig County 3, Highland 0
Tuesday
Semifinals
No. 4 Eastern Montgomery (7-14) at No. 1 Covington (16-7), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Narrows (10-14) at No. 2 Craig County (14-4), 6 p.m.
Thursday
At higher seeds
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.
