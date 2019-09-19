BLUE RIDGE

DISTRICT OVERALL

Lord Botetourt 0 0 3 0

Northside 0 0 2 1

William Fleming 0 0 2 1

Franklin County 0 0 1 2

Staunton River 0 0 1 2

William Byrd 0 0 1 2

Friday’s games

Franklin County at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.

Salem at Northside, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

Pulaski County at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

PIEDMONT

Magna Vista 0 0 3 0

Halifax County 0 0 2 0

George Washington 0 0 2 1

Bassett 0 0 1 2

Patrick County 0 0 1 2

Martinsville 0 0 0 3

Tunstall 0 0 0 3

Friday’s games

Dan River at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Franklin County at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

Park View-South Hill at Halifax County, 7 p.m.

Martinsville at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Patrick County at North Stokes, N.C., 7 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE

Hidden Valley 1 0 2 1

Christiansburg 0 0 3 0

Pulaski County 0 0 3 0

Salem 0 0 2 0

Blacksburg 0 0 2 1

Cave Spring 0 0 0 3

Patrick Henry 0 1 2 1

Thursday’s game

Glenvar at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Staunton River at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

Alleghany at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Christiansburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Pulaski County at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Salem at Northside, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

SEMINOLE

E.C. Glass 0 0 2 0

Heritage 0 0 2 1

Liberty Christian 0 0 2 1

Rustburg 0 0 2 1

Jefferson Forest 0 0 1 1

Liberty 0 0 1 2

Brookville 0 0 0 2

Amherst County 0 0 0 3

Friday’s games

Rustburg at Amherst County, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Graham 1 0 2 1

Tazewell 1 1 2 1

Marion 0 0 0 2

Richlands 0 0 0 2

Lebanon 0 0 0 3

Virginia High 0 1 0 3

Friday’s games

Union at Graham, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Marion, 7 p.m.

Abingdon at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Central-Wise, 7 p.m.

VALLEY

Spotswood 0 0 3 0

Rockbridge County 0 0 2 1

Turner Ashby 0 0 2 1

Harrisonburg 0 0 1 2

Broadway 0 0 0 3

Waynesboro 0 0 0 3

Friday’s games

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Christiansburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Western Albemarle at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE

Holston 0 0 3 0

PH-Glade Spring 0 0 3 0

Chilhowie 0 0 2 1

Rural Retreat 0 0 2 1

Northwood 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

Eastside at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Northwood, 7 p.m.

PH-Glade Spring at Lee, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Galax, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE

George Wythe 1 0 2 1

Galax 0 0 3 0

Auburn 0 0 2 1

Grayson County 0 0 0 3

Fort Chiswell 0 1 1 2

Friday’s games

Fort Chiswell at Floyd County, 7 p.m.

Eastern Montgomery at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Galax, 7 p.m.

Carroll County at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

West Wilkes, N.C., at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

PIONEER

Narrows 0 0 3 0

Covington 0 0 1 2

Craig County 0 0 0 2

Bath County 0 0 0 3

Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 3

Parry McCluer 0 0 0 3

Friday’s games

Bath County at Pendleton County, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Covington at James River, 7 p.m.

Craig County at Montcalm, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Narrows at Giles, 7 p.m.

THREE RIVERS

Radford 0 0 3 0

James River 0 0 2 1

Alleghany 0 0 1 2

Carroll County 0 0 1 2

Floyd County 0 0 1 2

Glenvar 0 0 1 2

Giles 0 0 0 3

Thursday’s game

Glenvar at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Alleghany at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Carroll County at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

Floyd County at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

Narrows at Giles, 7 p.m.

Covington at James River, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Radford, 7 p.m.

VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.

Blue Ridge 2 0 3 0

North Cross 1 0 4 0

Hargrave Military 0 1 1 2

Fishburne Military 0 2 0 2

Friday’s games

Quantico at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.

Hargrave Military at Isle of Wight, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Christchurch at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic at North Cross, 2 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

Roanoke Catholic 3 0

Saturday’s game

Roanoke Catholic at North Cross, 2 p.m.

TIMESLAND TOP 10

1. Salem (2-0)

2. Magna Vista (3-0)

3. Lord Botetourt (3-0)

4. Radford (2-0)

5. Pulaski County (3-0)

6. Blacksburg (2-1)

7. Galax (3-0)

8. Northside (2-1)

9. Hidden Valley (2-1)

10. Patrick Henry (2-1)

Tags

Load comments