BLUE RIDGE
DISTRICT OVERALL
Lord Botetourt 0 0 3 0
Northside 0 0 2 1
William Fleming 0 0 2 1
Franklin County 0 0 1 2
Staunton River 0 0 1 2
William Byrd 0 0 1 2
Friday’s games
Franklin County at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Salem at Northside, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
Pulaski County at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
PIEDMONT
Magna Vista 0 0 3 0
Halifax County 0 0 2 0
George Washington 0 0 2 1
Bassett 0 0 1 2
Patrick County 0 0 1 2
Martinsville 0 0 0 3
Tunstall 0 0 0 3
Friday’s games
Dan River at Bassett, 7 p.m.
Franklin County at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
Park View-South Hill at Halifax County, 7 p.m.
Martinsville at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Patrick County at North Stokes, N.C., 7 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE
Hidden Valley 1 0 2 1
Christiansburg 0 0 3 0
Pulaski County 0 0 3 0
Salem 0 0 2 0
Blacksburg 0 0 2 1
Cave Spring 0 0 0 3
Patrick Henry 0 1 2 1
Thursday’s game
Glenvar at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Staunton River at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
Alleghany at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Christiansburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Pulaski County at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
Salem at Northside, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
SEMINOLE
E.C. Glass 0 0 2 0
Heritage 0 0 2 1
Liberty Christian 0 0 2 1
Rustburg 0 0 2 1
Jefferson Forest 0 0 1 1
Liberty 0 0 1 2
Brookville 0 0 0 2
Amherst County 0 0 0 3
Friday’s games
Rustburg at Amherst County, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Graham 1 0 2 1
Tazewell 1 1 2 1
Marion 0 0 0 2
Richlands 0 0 0 2
Lebanon 0 0 0 3
Virginia High 0 1 0 3
Friday’s games
Union at Graham, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Marion, 7 p.m.
Abingdon at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Central-Wise, 7 p.m.
VALLEY
Spotswood 0 0 3 0
Rockbridge County 0 0 2 1
Turner Ashby 0 0 2 1
Harrisonburg 0 0 1 2
Broadway 0 0 0 3
Waynesboro 0 0 0 3
Friday’s games
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Christiansburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE
Holston 0 0 3 0
PH-Glade Spring 0 0 3 0
Chilhowie 0 0 2 1
Rural Retreat 0 0 2 1
Northwood 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
Eastside at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Northwood, 7 p.m.
PH-Glade Spring at Lee, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Galax, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE
George Wythe 1 0 2 1
Galax 0 0 3 0
Auburn 0 0 2 1
Grayson County 0 0 0 3
Fort Chiswell 0 1 1 2
Friday’s games
Fort Chiswell at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Eastern Montgomery at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Galax, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
West Wilkes, N.C., at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
PIONEER
Narrows 0 0 3 0
Covington 0 0 1 2
Craig County 0 0 0 2
Bath County 0 0 0 3
Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 3
Parry McCluer 0 0 0 3
Friday’s games
Bath County at Pendleton County, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Covington at James River, 7 p.m.
Craig County at Montcalm, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Narrows at Giles, 7 p.m.
THREE RIVERS
Radford 0 0 3 0
James River 0 0 2 1
Alleghany 0 0 1 2
Carroll County 0 0 1 2
Floyd County 0 0 1 2
Glenvar 0 0 1 2
Giles 0 0 0 3
Thursday’s game
Glenvar at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Alleghany at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Floyd County at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Narrows at Giles, 7 p.m.
Covington at James River, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Radford, 7 p.m.
VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.
Blue Ridge 2 0 3 0
North Cross 1 0 4 0
Hargrave Military 0 1 1 2
Fishburne Military 0 2 0 2
Friday’s games
Quantico at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.
Hargrave Military at Isle of Wight, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Christchurch at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at North Cross, 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENT
Roanoke Catholic 3 0
Saturday’s game
Roanoke Catholic at North Cross, 2 p.m.
TIMESLAND TOP 10
1. Salem (2-0)
2. Magna Vista (3-0)
3. Lord Botetourt (3-0)
4. Radford (2-0)
5. Pulaski County (3-0)
6. Blacksburg (2-1)
7. Galax (3-0)
8. Northside (2-1)
9. Hidden Valley (2-1)
10. Patrick Henry (2-1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.