BLUE RIDGE
DISTRICT OVERALL
Lord Botetourt 0 0 5 0
Franklin County 0 0 3 2
Northside 0 0 3 2
William Fleming 0 0 2 3
Staunton River 0 0 1 4
William Byrd 0 0 1 4
Friday’s games
Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Northside, 7 p.m.
PIEDMONT
Magna Vista 2 0 5 1
Halifax County 1 0 4 1
George Washington 1 0 3 2
Bassett 1 1 3 3
Patrick County 1 1 3 3
Tunstall 0 2 0 5
Martinsville 0 2 0 6
Friday’s games
Bassett at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Martinsville at Halifax County, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE
Salem 2 0 5 0
Hidden Valley 2 0 4 2
Pulaski County 1 1 5 1
Blacksburg 1 1 4 2
Christiansburg 0 1 3 2
Cave Spring 0 1 1 4
Patrick Henry 0 2 4 2
Friday’s games
Blacksburg at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Christiansburg at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
Salem at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
SEMINOLE
E.C. Glass 2 0 5 0
Heritage 2 0 4 1
Liberty Christian 2 0 4 1
Brookville 1 1 2 3
Amherst County 1 1 1 4
Rustburg 0 2 2 3
Jefferson Forest 0 2 2 3
Liberty 0 2 1 4
Friday’s games
Brookville at Amherst County 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Graham 1 0 3 2
Marion 1 0 3 2
Tazewell 1 1 4 1
Richlands 0 0 2 3
Lebanon 0 1 0 5
Virginia High 0 1 0 5
Friday’s games
Graham at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Marion at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
VALLEY
Spotswood 0 0 5 0
Rockbridge County 0 0 4 1
Turner Ashby 0 0 3 2
Harrisonburg 0 0 2 3
Broadway 0 0 0 5
Waynesboro 0 0 0 5
Friday’s games
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE
PH-Glade Spring 1 0 6 0
Chilhowie 1 0 5 1
Rural Retreat 1 1 3 3
Holston 0 1 3 2
Northwood 0 1 1 4
Friday’s games
Holston at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Hurley, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE
George Wythe 2 0 4 1
Fort Chiswell 1 1 3 3
Galax 0 0 4 1
Grayson County 0 0 2 4
Auburn 0 2 3 3
Friday’s games
Grayson County at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Galax, 7 p.m.
PIONEER
Narrows 0 0 5 0
Covington 0 0 2 3
Craig County 0 0 1 3
Bath County 0 0 0 5
Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 5
Parry McCluer 0 0 0 5
Friday’s games
Bath County at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Covington at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Craig County, 7 p.m.
THREE RIVERS
Glenvar 2 0 3 3
Radford 1 0 4 1
Floyd County 1 1 3 3
James River 1 1 3 3
Giles 1 1 1 5
Alleghany 0 1 1 4
Carroll County 0 2 1 5
Friday’s games
James River at Alleghany, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
Giles at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Radford at Richlands, 7 p.m.
VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.
North Cross 2 0 6 1
Blue Ridge 2 1 4 1
Hargrave Military 0 1 1 3
Fishburne Military 0 2 1 2
Friday’s games
Advancing Through Christ Sports at Fishburne, 4 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Norfolk Christian, 7 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENT
Roanoke Catholic 4 1
Friday’s game
Roanoke Catholic at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.
TIMESLAND TOP 10
1. Salem (5-0)
2. Lord Botetourt (5-0)
3. Blacksburg (4-2)
4. Franklin County (3-2)
5. Magna Vista (5-1)
6. Radford (4-1)
7. Pulaski County (5-1)
8. Northside (3-2)
9. Hidden Valley (4-2)
10. Galax (4-1)
