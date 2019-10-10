BLUE RIDGE

DISTRICT OVERALL

Lord Botetourt 0 0 5 0

Franklin County 0 0 3 2

Northside 0 0 3 2

William Fleming 0 0 2 3

Staunton River 0 0 1 4

William Byrd 0 0 1 4

Friday’s games

Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

William Fleming at Northside, 7 p.m.

PIEDMONT

Magna Vista 2 0 5 1

Halifax County 1 0 4 1

George Washington 1 0 3 2

Bassett 1 1 3 3

Patrick County 1 1 3 3

Tunstall 0 2 0 5

Martinsville 0 2 0 6

Friday’s games

Bassett at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Martinsville at Halifax County, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE

Salem 2 0 5 0

Hidden Valley 2 0 4 2

Pulaski County 1 1 5 1

Blacksburg 1 1 4 2

Christiansburg 0 1 3 2

Cave Spring 0 1 1 4

Patrick Henry 0 2 4 2

Friday’s games

Blacksburg at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Christiansburg at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

Salem at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

SEMINOLE

E.C. Glass 2 0 5 0

Heritage 2 0 4 1

Liberty Christian 2 0 4 1

Brookville 1 1 2 3

Amherst County 1 1 1 4

Rustburg 0 2 2 3

Jefferson Forest 0 2 2 3

Liberty 0 2 1 4

Friday’s games

Brookville at Amherst County 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Graham 1 0 3 2

Marion 1 0 3 2

Tazewell 1 1 4 1

Richlands 0 0 2 3

Lebanon 0 1 0 5

Virginia High 0 1 0 5

Friday’s games

Graham at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Marion at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

VALLEY

Spotswood 0 0 5 0

Rockbridge County 0 0 4 1

Turner Ashby 0 0 3 2

Harrisonburg 0 0 2 3

Broadway 0 0 0 5

Waynesboro 0 0 0 5

Friday’s games

Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE

PH-Glade Spring 1 0 6 0

Chilhowie 1 0 5 1

Rural Retreat 1 1 3 3

Holston 0 1 3 2

Northwood 0 1 1 4

Friday’s games

Holston at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.

Northwood at Hurley, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE

George Wythe 2 0 4 1

Fort Chiswell 1 1 3 3

Galax 0 0 4 1

Grayson County 0 0 2 4

Auburn 0 2 3 3

Friday’s games

Grayson County at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Galax, 7 p.m.

PIONEER

Narrows 0 0 5 0

Covington 0 0 2 3

Craig County 0 0 1 3

Bath County 0 0 0 5

Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 5

Parry McCluer 0 0 0 5

Friday’s games

Bath County at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Covington at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Craig County, 7 p.m.

THREE RIVERS

Glenvar 2 0 3 3

Radford 1 0 4 1

Floyd County 1 1 3 3

James River 1 1 3 3

Giles 1 1 1 5

Alleghany 0 1 1 4

Carroll County 0 2 1 5

Friday’s games

James River at Alleghany, 7 p.m.

Carroll County at Glenvar, 7 p.m.

Giles at Floyd County, 7 p.m.

Radford at Richlands, 7 p.m.

VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.

North Cross 2 0 6 1

Blue Ridge 2 1 4 1

Hargrave Military 0 1 1 3

Fishburne Military 0 2 1 2

Friday’s games

Advancing Through Christ Sports at Fishburne, 4 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Norfolk Christian, 7 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

Roanoke Catholic 4 1

Friday’s game

Roanoke Catholic at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.

TIMESLAND TOP 10

1. Salem (5-0)

2. Lord Botetourt (5-0)

3. Blacksburg (4-2)

4. Franklin County (3-2)

5. Magna Vista (5-1)

6. Radford (4-1)

7. Pulaski County (5-1)

8. Northside (3-2)

9. Hidden Valley (4-2)

10. Galax (4-1)

