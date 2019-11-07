BLUE RIDGE
DISTRICT OVERALL
y-Lord Botetourt 4 0 9 0
Northside 3 1 6 3
Franklin County 2 2 5 4
William Byrd 2 2 3 6
William Fleming 1 3 3 6
Staunton River 0 4 1 8
Friday’s games
William Byrd at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
PIEDMONT
Magna Vista 4 1 7 2
George Washington 4 1 6 3
Bassett 3 2 5 4
Halifax County 3 2 5 4
Patrick County 3 3 5 5
Tunstall 1 4 1 8
Martinsville 0 5 0 9
Friday’s games
Magna Vista at Bassett, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Tunstall at Halifax County, 7 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE
y-Salem 5 0 8 1
Pulaski County 4 1 8 1
Blacksburg 3 2 6 3
Hidden Valley 3 2 5 4
Patrick Henry 2 4 6 4
Christiansburg 1 4 4 5
Cave Spring 0 5 1 8
Friday’s games
Blacksburg at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Salem at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
SEMINOLE
y-Heritage 6 0 8 1
E.C. Glass 5 1 8 1
Liberty Christian 5 1 7 2
Jefferson Forest 3 3 5 4
Brookville 3 3 4 5
Amherst County 1 5 1 8
Rustburg 1 5 3 6
Liberty 0 6 1 8
Friday’s games
E.C. Glass at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Amherst County, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
y-Graham 4 0 7 2
Richlands 3 1 5 4
Tazewell 2 2 5 4
Marion 1 3 3 6
Lebanon 1 3 1 8
Virginia High 1 3 1 8
Thursday’s game
Marion at Graham, 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Lebanon at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Richlands, 7 p.m.
VALLEY
y-Spotswood 4 0 9 0
Rockbridge County 3 1 7 2
Harrisonburg 3 1 5 4
Turner Ashby 2 2 5 4
Broadway 0 4 0 9
Waynesboro 0 4 0 9
Friday’s games
Broadway at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE
y-PH-Glade Spring 3 0 9 0
Chilhowie 2 1 7 2
Rural Retreat 2 2 4 4
Holston 1 2 6 3
Northwood 0 3 1 8
Friday’s games
Holston at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
PH-Glade Spring at Northwood, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE
y-Galax 3 0 7 1
George Wythe 3 1 6 2
Grayson County 1 2 3 6
Auburn 1 3 5 5
Fort Chiswell 1 3 4 6
Friday’s games
Galax at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
PIONEER
y-Narrows 4 0 9 0
Covington 3 1 5 4
Parry McCluer 3 1 3 6
Bath County 1 3 1 8
Eastern Montgomery 1 3 1 8
Craig County 0 4 2 7
Friday’s games
Bath County at Covington, 7 p.m.
Eastern Montgomery at Craig County, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Narrows, 7 p.m.
THREE RIVERS
Radford 4 1 7 2
Glenvar 4 1 5 4
Floyd County 4 2 6 4
James River 2 3 4 5
Carroll County 2 3 3 6
Giles 2 3 2 7
Alleghany 0 5 1 8
Friday’s games
Alleghany at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at Radford, 7 p.m.
James River at Giles, 7 p.m.
VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.
x-North Cross 3 0 9 1
Blue Ridge 2 1 8 3
Hargrave Military 1 2 2 7
Fishburne Military 0 3 2 6
INDEPENDENT
Roanoke Catholic 8 1
x-won district or conference title.
y-clinched tie for district title.
TIMESLAND TOP 10
1. Lord Botetourt (9-0)
2. Salem (8-1)
3. Pulaski County (8-1)
4. Blacksburg (6-3)
5. Northside (6-3)
6. Franklin County (5-4)
7. Magna Vista (7-2)
8. Hidden Valley (5-4)
9. Galax (7-1)
10. Jefferson Forest (5-4)
