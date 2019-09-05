BLUE RIDGE
DISTRICT OVERALL
Franklin County 0 0 1 0
Lord Botetourt 0 0 1 0
William Byrd 0 0 1 0
William Fleming 0 0 1 0
Northside 0 0 0 1
Staunton River 0 0 0 1
Friday’s games
Franklin County at Salem, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
Northside at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Hidden Valley at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
PIEDMONT
Halifax County 0 0 1 0
Magna Vista 0 0 1 0
Patrick County 0 0 1 0
Bassett 0 0 0 1
George Washington 0 0 0 1
Martinsville 0 0 0 1
Tunstall 0 0 0 1
Friday’s games
Bassett at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
Amherst County at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Magna Vista at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Martinsville at Galax, 7 p.m.
Floyd County at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
Tunstall at Gretna, 7 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE
Hidden Valley 1 0 1 0
Blacksburg 0 0 1 0
Christiansburg 0 0 1 0
Pulaski County 0 0 1 0
Salem 0 0 1 0
Cave Spring 0 0 0 1
Patrick Henry 0 1 0 1
Friday’s games
Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
Northside at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Giles at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Hidden Valley at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Franklin County at Salem, 7 p.m.
SEMINOLE
E.C. Glass 0 0 1 0
Rustburg 0 0 1 0
Jefferson Forest 0 0 0 0
Amherst County 0 0 0 1
Brookville 0 0 0 1
Heritage 0 0 0 1
Liberty 0 0 0 1
Liberty Christian 0 0 0 1
Friday’s games
Amherst County at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Appomattox County, 7 p.m.
Brunswick at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Heritage at John Marshall, 1 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Tazewell 1 0 1 0
Graham 0 0 0 1
Lebanon 0 0 0 1
Marion 0 0 0 1
Richlands 0 0 0 1
Virginia High 0 1 0 1
Thursday’s game
Central-Wise at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Tazewell at Graham, 7 p.m.
Union at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at John Battle, 7 p.m.
VALLEY
Rockbridge County 0 0 1 0
Spotswood 0 0 1 0
Turner Ashby 0 0 1 0
Broadway 0 0 0 1
Harrisonburg 0 0 0 1
Waynesboro 0 0 0 1
Friday’s games
Broadway at Skyline, 7 p.m.
John Handley at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE
Chilhowie 0 0 1 0
Holston 0 0 1 0
PH-Glade Spring 0 0 1 0
Northwood 0 0 0 1
Rural Retreat 0 0 0 1
Friday’s games
Twin Springs at Holston, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Eastside at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at J.I. Burton, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE
Fort Chiswell 0 0 1 0
Galax 0 0 1 0
Auburn 0 0 0 1
George Wythe 0 0 0 1
Grayson County 0 0 0 1
Friday’s games
Auburn at Craig County, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Martinsville at Galax, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Carroll County, 7 p.m.
PIONEER
Covington 0 0 1 0
Narrows 0 0 1 0
Craig County 0 0 0 0
Bath County 0 0 0 1
Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 1
Parry McCluer 0 0 0 1
Friday’s game
Bath County at Alleghany, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Covington, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Craig County, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
THREE RIVERS
Radford 0 0 1 0
Alleghany 0 0 0 1
Carroll County 0 0 0 1
Floyd County 0 0 0 1
Giles 0 0 0 1
Glenvar 0 0 0 1
James River 0 0 0 1
Friday’s games
Bath County at Alleghany, 7 p.m.
Floyd County at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
Giles at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Glenvar at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Carroll County, 7 p.m.
James River at Madison County, 7 p.m.
VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.
North Cross 0 0 2 0
Blue Ridge 0 0 1 0
Fishburne Military 0 0 0 0
Hargrave Military 0 0 0 1
Friday’s game
Fishburne Military at North Cross, 4 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENT
Roanoke Catholic 1 0
Saturday’s game
Roanoke Catholic at Charles City, 7 p.m.
TIMESLAND TOP 10
1. Salem 1-0
2. Magna Vista 1-0
3. Lord Botetourt 1-0
4. Blacksburg 1-0
5. Jefferson Forest 1-0
6. Radford 1-0
7. Pulaski County 1-0
8. Franklin County 1-0
9. Galax 1-0
10. William Fleming 1-0
