BLUE RIDGE

DISTRICT OVERALL

Franklin County 0 0 1 0

Lord Botetourt 0 0 1 0

William Byrd 0 0 1 0

William Fleming 0 0 1 0

Northside 0 0 0 1

Staunton River 0 0 0 1

Friday’s games

Franklin County at Salem, 7 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

Northside at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Hidden Valley at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

William Fleming at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

PIEDMONT

Halifax County 0 0 1 0

Magna Vista 0 0 1 0

Patrick County 0 0 1 0

Bassett 0 0 0 1

George Washington 0 0 0 1

Martinsville 0 0 0 1

Tunstall 0 0 0 1

Friday’s games

Bassett at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

Amherst County at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Magna Vista at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Martinsville at Galax, 7 p.m.

Floyd County at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

Tunstall at Gretna, 7 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE

Hidden Valley 1 0 1 0

Blacksburg 0 0 1 0

Christiansburg 0 0 1 0

Pulaski County 0 0 1 0

Salem 0 0 1 0

Cave Spring 0 0 0 1

Patrick Henry 0 1 0 1

Friday’s games

Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

Northside at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Giles at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

Hidden Valley at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

Franklin County at Salem, 7 p.m.

SEMINOLE

E.C. Glass 0 0 1 0

Rustburg 0 0 1 0

Jefferson Forest 0 0 0 0

Amherst County 0 0 0 1

Brookville 0 0 0 1

Heritage 0 0 0 1

Liberty 0 0 0 1

Liberty Christian 0 0 0 1

Friday’s games

Amherst County at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Appomattox County, 7 p.m.

Brunswick at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Heritage at John Marshall, 1 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Tazewell 1 0 1 0

Graham 0 0 0 1

Lebanon 0 0 0 1

Marion 0 0 0 1

Richlands 0 0 0 1

Virginia High 0 1 0 1

Thursday’s game

Central-Wise at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Tazewell at Graham, 7 p.m.

Union at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at John Battle, 7 p.m.

VALLEY

Rockbridge County 0 0 1 0

Spotswood 0 0 1 0

Turner Ashby 0 0 1 0

Broadway 0 0 0 1

Harrisonburg 0 0 0 1

Waynesboro 0 0 0 1

Friday’s games

Broadway at Skyline, 7 p.m.

John Handley at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

William Fleming at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

William Monroe at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Western Albemarle at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE

Chilhowie 0 0 1 0

Holston 0 0 1 0

PH-Glade Spring 0 0 1 0

Northwood 0 0 0 1

Rural Retreat 0 0 0 1

Friday’s games

Twin Springs at Holston, 7 p.m.

Northwood at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Eastside at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at J.I. Burton, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE

Fort Chiswell 0 0 1 0

Galax 0 0 1 0

Auburn 0 0 0 1

George Wythe 0 0 0 1

Grayson County 0 0 0 1

Friday’s games

Auburn at Craig County, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

Martinsville at Galax, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

PIONEER

Covington 0 0 1 0

Narrows 0 0 1 0

Craig County 0 0 0 0

Bath County 0 0 0 1

Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 1

Parry McCluer 0 0 0 1

Friday’s game

Bath County at Alleghany, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Covington, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Craig County, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Northwood at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.

THREE RIVERS

Radford 0 0 1 0

Alleghany 0 0 0 1

Carroll County 0 0 0 1

Floyd County 0 0 0 1

Giles 0 0 0 1

Glenvar 0 0 0 1

James River 0 0 0 1

Friday’s games

Bath County at Alleghany, 7 p.m.

Floyd County at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

Giles at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

Glenvar at Riverheads, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

James River at Madison County, 7 p.m.

VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.

North Cross 0 0 2 0

Blue Ridge 0 0 1 0

Fishburne Military 0 0 0 0

Hargrave Military 0 0 0 1

Friday’s game

Fishburne Military at North Cross, 4 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

Roanoke Catholic 1 0

Saturday’s game

Roanoke Catholic at Charles City, 7 p.m.

TIMESLAND TOP 10

1. Salem 1-0

2. Magna Vista 1-0

3. Lord Botetourt 1-0

4. Blacksburg 1-0

5. Jefferson Forest 1-0

6. Radford 1-0

7. Pulaski County 1-0

8. Franklin County 1-0

9. Galax 1-0

10. William Fleming 1-0

Tags

Load comments