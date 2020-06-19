Andrew Vaught, a rising senior on the football team at Roanoke Catholic, announced at 3 p.m. Friday that he has committed to play in college at the FBS level for MAC member Toledo.
“Toledo has made me at home since Day 1,” said Vaught, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. “Every single day since they offered me [May 13], they have texted me and called me.”
Toledo also had the major that he sought: construction, engineering and technology.
His decision came down to Toledo, Richmond and VMI.
“It’s been back and forth,” said Vaught, who lives in Roanoke County. “I just felt, whenever I felt ready to make a decision, I was going to make it. I’d been planning it for a week now.”
He played at 248 pounds last year, when he was a center but was recruited by Toledo as a tackle.
“Since quarantine, I’ve lost 15 pounds of fat and put all of it back in muscle,” he said.
Hokies land their 3rd in-state 2021 commit
Virginia Tech secured a verbal commitment on Thursday from three-star athlete Keli Lawson. It was the Hokies’ second 2021 pledge in as many days.
Lawson, who plays linebacker and wide receiver for Sherando High School in Stephens City, is the team’s third in-state verbal commitment. He’s the No. 36 ranked player in Virginia, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
He announced his decision on social media.
“I would like to thank Coach [Bill] Hall and all the coaches I’ve ever had up to this point for pushing me to be the greatest I can be,” Lawson wrote.
“I would also like to give thanks to my teammates and friends that have been by my side through it all, and really acted as my driving force time and time again.”
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete also had scholarship offers from Liberty, Old Dominion, Toledo and Virginia. The Hokies extended a scholarship offer to Lawson on June 2.
Tech now has 11 verbal commits for the 2021 class and moved back into the top 50 on 247Sports national team rankings (No. 45). The team’s top ranked player is defensive lineman Tyas Martin, the No. 3 ranked player in Arkansas. Tahj Bullock, a three-star quarterback out of St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey, verbally committed on Wednesday.
The Hokies still have plenty of room in the class with the coaching staff expected to take up to the limit of 25 signees this cycle. The NCAA remains in a dead period that prevents any in-person contact between coaches and recruits.
