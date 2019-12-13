Here’s a look beyond Timesland in the other VHSL state championship football games being staged on Saturday around the state.
… Starting with the nightcap at Salem Stadium:
Class 2
Stuarts Draft (13-1) vs. Appomattox Co. (14-0)
4:30 p.m., at Salem Stadium
After a one-year layoff, during which Appomattox County lost in its regional title game, the Raiders are back.
Salem, the site of all three of Appomattox’s championships, has become like a second home.
Win one more and Appomattox will reach a place few teams in Virginia ever have: winning four state titles in five seasons.
Stuarts Draft, meanwhile, brings a team with just five seniors.
Stuarts Draft’s won its first nine games this season before falling to Class 1 heavyweight Riverheads in November, 49-14.
Last year, the Cougars struggled to a 3-7 record. Now, they are 13-1 and playing for a state title.
CLASS 6
Oscar Smith (13-1) vs. South County (14-0)
4:30 p.m., at Hampton University
Last week, South County knocked off Westfield, which had won three of the past four Class 6 titles — all over Oscar Smith.
The Stallions are averaging 41 points a game. Their lowest point total this season is 28, which they scored last week against Westfield in the state semifinals and in the season opener against Woodbridge.
Oscar Smith has allowed just 8.4 points per game. No team has scored more than 16 points against the Tigers this season.
CLASS 5
Maury (14-0) vs. Stone Bridge (12-1)
Noon, at Hampton University
Maury is making its first state football championship-game appearance since 1972 and hasn’t won a state football title since 1939.
Stone Bridge won a state title in 2007.
Stone Bridge ran for 294 yards from its trademark single-wing formation in a win over North Stafford in the state semifinals.
The Commodores counter with LB Demetrius Johnson (110 tackles), DB Da’jon Evans (90 tackles, 7 sacks), LB Micah Cokley (89 tackles, 7 sacks) and DL Darian Varner (75 tackles, 14 sacks).
Class 4
Lake Taylor (12-2) vs. Tuscarora (13-1)
4:30 p.m., at Liberty University
Lake Taylor won state titles in 2012 and 2014. The Titans also finished runner-up in 1982, 2015 and last season.
Tuscarora, which advanced by winning last week at Salem, is playing for a state championship for the second time in three seasons. In 2017, the Huskies finished runner-up to Highland Springs in Class 5. They also finished runner-up in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.