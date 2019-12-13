Here’s a look beyond Timesland in the other VHSL state championship football games being staged on Saturday around the state.

… Starting with the nightcap at Salem Stadium:

Class 2

Stuarts Draft (13-1) vs. Appomattox Co. (14-0)

4:30 p.m., at Salem Stadium

After a one-year layoff, during which Appomattox County lost in its regional title game, the Raiders are back.

Salem, the site of all three of Appomattox’s championships, has become like a second home.

Win one more and Appomattox will reach a place few teams in Virginia ever have: winning four state titles in five seasons.

Stuarts Draft, meanwhile, brings a team with just five seniors.

Stuarts Draft’s won its first nine games this season before falling to Class 1 heavyweight Riverheads in November, 49-14.

Last year, the Cougars struggled to a 3-7 record. Now, they are 13-1 and playing for a state title.

CLASS 6

Oscar Smith (13-1) vs. South County (14-0)

4:30 p.m., at Hampton University

Last week, South County knocked off Westfield, which had won three of the past four Class 6 titles — all over Oscar Smith.

The Stallions are averaging 41 points a game. Their lowest point total this season is 28, which they scored last week against Westfield in the state semifinals and in the season opener against Woodbridge.

Oscar Smith has allowed just 8.4 points per game. No team has scored more than 16 points against the Tigers this season.

CLASS 5

Maury (14-0) vs. Stone Bridge (12-1)

Noon, at Hampton University

Maury is making its first state football championship-game appearance since 1972 and hasn’t won a state football title since 1939.

Stone Bridge won a state title in 2007.

Stone Bridge ran for 294 yards from its trademark single-wing formation in a win over North Stafford in the state semifinals.

The Commodores counter with LB Demetrius Johnson (110 tackles), DB Da’jon Evans (90 tackles, 7 sacks), LB Micah Cokley (89 tackles, 7 sacks) and DL Darian Varner (75 tackles, 14 sacks).

Class 4

Lake Taylor (12-2) vs. Tuscarora (13-1)

4:30 p.m., at Liberty University

Lake Taylor won state titles in 2012 and 2014. The Titans also finished runner-up in 1982, 2015 and last season.

Tuscarora, which advanced by winning last week at Salem, is playing for a state championship for the second time in three seasons. In 2017, the Huskies finished runner-up to Highland Springs in Class 5. They also finished runner-up in 2014.

