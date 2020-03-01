BOYS
REGION 6A
Monday
Championship
Thomas Dale (19-5) vs. Western Branch (19-4), TBA
REGION 2C
Tuesday
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Glenvar (13-12) vs. Radford (21-3), 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
REGION 6A
Monday
Championship
Western Branch (21-3) vs. James River-Midlothian (20-2), TBA
REGION 2C
Tuesday
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Martinsville (20-7) vs. Floyd County (18-6), 6 p.m.
STATE TOURNAMENT
TIMESLAND STATE ASSIGNMENTS
NOTE: not all state quarterfinals have been set
BOYS CLASS 5
Riverside vs. Patrick Henry, 7 p.m. Friday, at William Fleming H.S.
CLASS 3
Liberty Christian vs. Cave Spring, Friday, at Roanoke College, time TBD
Northside vs. Western Albemarle, Friday, 7 p.m., at Albemarle H.S.
GIRLS CLASS 5
Briar Woods vs. Patrick Henry, 5:30 p.m. Friday, at William Fleming H.S.
William Fleming vs. Woodgrove, 6 p.m., Friday, at Loudoun Valley H.S.
CLASS 4
Loudoun Valley vs. Pulsaski County, 6 p.m. Friday, at Christiasnburg H.S.
CLASS 3
Turner Ashby vs. Lord Botetourt, Friday, at Roanoke College, time TBD
