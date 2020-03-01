BOYS

REGION 6A

Monday

Championship

Thomas Dale (19-5) vs. Western Branch (19-4), TBA

REGION 2C

Tuesday

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Glenvar (13-12) vs. Radford (21-3), 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

REGION 6A

Monday

Championship

Western Branch (21-3) vs. James River-Midlothian (20-2), TBA

REGION 2C

Tuesday

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Martinsville (20-7) vs. Floyd County (18-6), 6 p.m.

STATE TOURNAMENT

TIMESLAND STATE ASSIGNMENTS

NOTE: not all state quarterfinals have been set

BOYS CLASS 5

Riverside vs. Patrick Henry, 7 p.m. Friday, at William Fleming H.S.

CLASS 3

Liberty Christian vs. Cave Spring, Friday, at Roanoke College, time TBD

Northside vs. Western Albemarle, Friday, 7 p.m., at Albemarle H.S.

GIRLS CLASS 5

Briar Woods vs. Patrick Henry, 5:30 p.m. Friday, at William Fleming H.S.

William Fleming vs. Woodgrove, 6 p.m., Friday, at Loudoun Valley H.S.

CLASS 4

Loudoun Valley vs. Pulsaski County, 6 p.m. Friday, at Christiasnburg H.S.

CLASS 3

Turner Ashby vs. Lord Botetourt, Friday, at Roanoke College, time TBD

