BOYS

CLASS 6

Friday

Quarterfinals

Massaponax (19-7) vs. Thomas Dale (20-5), at Cosby H.S., 7:30 p.m.

Washington-Liberty (16-11) vs. South County (25-3), at James Robinson H.S., 8 p.m.

Lake Braddock (21-6) vs. Centreville (20-6), at Westfield H.S., 8 p.m.

Western Branch (21-4) vs. Potomac (23-3), at C.D. Hylton H.S., 5:30 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

South County-Washington-Liberty winner vs. Thomas Dale-Massaponax winner

Potomac-Western Branch winner vs. Centreville-Lake Braddock winner

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 5

Friday

Quarterfinals

Varina (19-4) vs. Green Run (22-3), at Norfolk State Univ., 8 p.m.

Albemarle (19-8) vs. Potomac Falls (19-6), at Rock Ridge H.S., 7 p.m.

Riverside (15-10) vs. Patrick Henry (21-4), at William Fleming H.S., 7 p.m.

Norview (25-3) vs. Henrico (22-3), at Glen Allen H.S., 7:30 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Potomac Falls-Albemarle winner vs. Green Run-Varina winner

Henrico-Norview winner vs. Patrick Henry-Riverside winner

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Friday

Quarterfinals

Monacan (20-5) vs. King’s Fork (22-3), at Norfolk State Univ., 6 p.m.

George Washington (19-8) vs. Loudoun County (21-5), at Riverside H.S., 7 p.m.

Millbrook (20-7) vs. Halifax County (23-4), at Heritage-Lynchburg H.S., 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson (17-8) vs. Courtland (25-2), at Spotsylvania H.S., 7:30 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Loudoun County-George Washington winner vs. King’s Fork-Monacan winner

Courtland-Woodrow Wilson winner vs. Halifax County-Millbrook winner

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Friday

Quarterfinals

Armstrong (15-11) vs. Lakeland (17-8), at King’s Fork H.S., 8 p.m.

Northside (19-8) vs. Western Albemarle (22-6), at Albemarle H.S., 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian (20-7) vs. Cave Spring (25-2), at Roanoke College, 8:30 p.m.

Petersburg (10-16) vs. Central-Woodstock (22-3), at Strasburg H.S., 7 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Western Albemarle-Northside winner vs. Lakeland-Armstrong winner

Central-Woodstock-Petersburg winner vs. Cave Spring-Liberty Christian winner

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

CLASS 2

Friday

Quarterfinals

Central-Wise (21-6) vs. Radford (22-3), at Roanoke College, 5 p.m.

Glenvar (13-13) vs. Gate City (22-5), at Virginia H.S., 7 p.m.

Brunswick (19-9) vs. East Rockingham (26-2), at Spotswood H.S., 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft (16-9) vs. John Marshall (21-2), at Huguenot H.S., 8 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Gate City-Glenvar winner vs. Radford-Central-Wise winner

John Marshall-Stuarts Draft winner vs. East Rockingham-Brunswick winner

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Friday

Quarterfinals

Grundy (22-3) vs. Parry McCluer (21-5), at Rockbridge County H.S., 7 p.m.

Auburn (20-6) vs. Eastside (18-9), at UVa-Wise, 8 p.m.

Mathews (20-7) vs. Riverheads (14-8), at Stuarts Draft H.S., 6 p.m.

Sussex Central (12-10) vs. Colonial Beach (22-5), at Caroline H.S., 6 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Eastside-Auburn winner vs. Parry McCluer-Grundy winner

Riverheads-Mathews winner vs. Colonial Beach-Sussex Central winner

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 6

Friday

Quarterfinals

Osbourn Park (20-6) vs. James River-Midlothian (23-2), at Cosby H.S., 5:30 p.m.

James Madison (25-1) vs. West Springfield (22-5), at James Robinson H.S., 6 p.m.

Thomas Edison (16-5) vs. George Marshall (22-6), at Westfield H.S., 6 p.m.

Western Branch (21-4) vs. Charles Colgan (21-5), at C.D. Hylton H.S., 6 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

West Springfield-James Madison winner vs. James River-Midlothian-Osbourn Park winner

Charles Colgan-Western Branch winner vs. George Marshall-Thomas Edison winner

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5

Friday

Quarterfinals

Henrico (19-7) vs. Princess Anne (24-1), at Norfolk State Univ., 4 p.m.

William Fleming (21-5) vs. Woodgrove (17-6), at Loudoun Valley H.S., 6 p.m.

Briar Woods (15-9) vs. Patrick Henry (21-5), 5:30 p.m.

Norview (23-4) vs. Highland Springs (22-2), at Glen Allen H.S., 6 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Woodgrove-William Fleming winner vs. Princess Anne-Henrico winer

Highland Springs-Norview winner vs. Patrick Henry-Briar Woods winner

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Friday

Quarterfinals

Monacan (23-2) vs. Hampton (24-1), at Norfolk State Univ., 2 p.m.

E.C. Glass (21-4) vs. Loudoun County (22-0), at Woodgrove H.S., 7 p.m.

Millbrook (26-1) vs. Pulaski County (21-6), at Christiansburg H.S., 6 p.m.

Grafton (23-2) vs. Hanover (22-2), Midlothian H.S., 7 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Hampton-Monacan winner vs. Loudoun County-E.C. Glass winner

Hanover-Grafton winner vs. Pulaski County-Christiansburg winner

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Friday

Quarterfinals

Brentsville (19-6) vs. Lakeland (18-7), at King’s Fork H.S., 6 p.m.

Abingdon (23-4) vs. Spotswood (25-2), at East Rockingham H.S., 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby (24-4) vs. Lord Botetourt (23-3), at Roanoke College, 6:45 p.m.

Booker T. Washington (18-10) vs. George Mason (18-7), at George Marshall H.S., 7 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Spotswood-Abingdon winner vs. Lakeland-Brentsville winner

George Mason-Booker T. Washington vs. Lord Botetourt-Turner Ashby winner

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2

Friday

Quarterfinals

Gate City (17-11) vs. Floyd County (19-6), at Auburn H.S., 6 p.m.

Martinsville (20-8) vs. Union (20-7), at UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.

Poquoson (12-11) vs. Luray (27-1), at Page County H.S., 6:30 p.m.

Strasburg (25-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (11-11), 6 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Union-Martinsville winner vs. Floyd County-Gate City winner

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond-Strasburg winner vs. Luray-Poquson winner

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Friday

Quarterfinals

Honaker (21-6) vs. George Wythe (24-4), at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

Galax (17-9) vs. PH-Glade Spring (24-2), at Emory & Henry College, 7 p.m.

Lancaster (20-6) vs. Surry County (24-4), at Sussex Central H.S., 7 p.m.

Riverheads (14-9) vs. Rappahannock (20-6), at Lancaster H.S., 6 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

PH-Glade Spring-Galax winner vs. George Wythe-Honaker winner

Rappahannock-Riverheads winner vs. Surry County-Lancaster winner

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

