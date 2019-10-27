FOOTBALL
TIMESLAND TOP 10
1. Lord Botetourt (8-0)
2. Salem (7-1)
3. Pulaski County (8-1)
4. Northside (6-2)
5. Radford (7-1)
6. Blacksburg (6-3)
7. Franklin County (4-4)
8. Hidden Valley (5-3)
9. Magna Vista (6-2)
10. Galax (7-1)
STANDINGS, SCHEDULES BLUE RIDGE
District All games
W L W L
Lord Botetourt 3 0 8 0
Northside 3 0 6 2
Franklin County 1 2 4 4
William Fleming 1 2 3 5
William Byrd 1 2 2 6
Staunton River 0 3 1 7
Friday’s games
Franklin County at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Northside at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
PIEDMONT
George Washington 4 0 6 2
Magna Vista 3 1 6 2
Bassett 3 2 5 4
Halifax County 2 2 5 3
Patrick County 2 3 4 5
Martinsville 0 4 0 8
Tunstall 0 4 0 8
Friday’s games
Magna Vista at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Martinsville at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Halifax County at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE
Salem 4 0 7 1
Pulaski County 3 1 7 1
Hidden Valley 3 1 5 3
Blacksburg 3 2 6 3
Patrick Henry 2 3 6 3
Christiansburg 0 4 3 7
Cave Spring 0 4 1 7
Friday’s games
Christiansburg at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Salem, 7 p.m.
Pulaski County at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
SEMINOLE
E.C. Glass 5 0 8 0
Heritage 5 0 7 1
Liberty Christian 4 1 6 2
Brookville 3 2 4 4
Jefferson Forest 2 3 4 4
Amherst County 1 4 1 7
Rustburg 0 5 2 6
Liberty 0 5 1 7
Friday’s games
Amherst at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Heritage at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Graham 4 0 6 2
Richlands 2 1 4 4
Tazewell 2 2 4 4
Marion 1 2 4 4
Lebanon 1 2 1 7
Virginia High 0 3 0 8
Friday’s games
Graham at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
VALLEY
Spotswood 3 0 8 0
Harrisonburg 3 0 5 3
Rockbridge County 2 1 6 2
Turner Ashby 1 2 4 4
Broadway 0 3 0 8
Waynesboro 0 3 0 8
Friday’s games
Broadway vs. Spotswood, 11 a.m.
Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg, 1:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE
PH-Glade Spring 2 0 8 0
Chilhowie 2 0 7 1
Holston 1 2 5 3
Rural Retreat 2 2 4 4
Northwood 0 3 1 7
Friday’s games
Chilhowie at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Holston at Eastside, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE
Galax 3 0 7 1
George Wythe 2 1 5 2
Auburn 1 3 4 5
Fort Chiswell 1 3 4 5
Grayson County 1 1 3 5
Friday’s games
Auburn at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Graham at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
PIONEER
Narrows 3 0 8 0
Covington 2 1 4 4
Parry McCluer 2 1 2 6
Bath County 1 2 1 7
Eastern Montgomery 1 2 1 7
Craig County 0 3 2 6
Friday’s games
Narrows at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Craig County at Covington, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
THREE RIVERS
Radford 4 0 7 1
Glenvar 3 1 4 4
Floyd County 3 2 5 4
James River 2 3 4 5
Carroll County 1 3 2 6
Giles 2 2 2 6
Alleghany 0 4 1 7
Friday’s games
Alleghany at Carroll County, 7 p.m.
Radford at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Glenvar at Giles, 7 p.m.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT
North Cross 3 0 8 1
Blue Ridge 2 1 6 2
Hargrave Military 1 2 2 6
Fishburne Military 0 3 2 5
Saturday’s games
Christchurch at North Cross, 2 p.m.
Goochland at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENT
Roanoke Catholic 7 1
Friday’s game
Nansemond-Suffolk at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
TOURNAMENTS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Tuesday’s championship
At Northside H.S.
Lord Botetourt (24-0) vs. William Byrd (15-6) 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Monday’s semifinals
No. 4 Patrick County (10-10) at No. 1 Tunstall (18-4), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Bassett (10-11) at No. 2 Magna Vista (13-6), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
At Patrick Henry H.S.
Monday’s semifinals
Blacksburg (20-3) vs. Pulaski County (8-12), 6 p.m.
Hidden Valley (19-4) vs. Patrick Henry (17-8), 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Monday
Semifinals
Harrisonburg (5-15) at No. 1 Rockbridge County (22-4), 6 p.m.
Broadway (9-15) vs. Spotswood (10-11), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
At Rockbridge County H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Monday’s semifinals
At Galax H.S.
Galax (12-12) vs. Auburn (23-2), 6 p.m.
George Wythe (13-12) vs. Grayson County (17-2), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
At Galax H.S.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Monday’s first round
No. 5 Bath County (6-14) at No. 4 Eastern Montgomery (6-14), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Parry McCluer (3-17) at No. 3 Narrows (9-14), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Highland (2-15) at No. 2 Craig County (13-4), 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals
At higher seeds
Eastern Montgomery-Bath County winner at No. 1 Covington (16-7), 6 p.m.
Narrows-Parry McCluer winner vs. Craig County-Highland winner, 6 p.m.
Thursday
At higher seeds
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Saturday
Championship
Eastern Mennonite def. Roanoke Catholic 25-14, 25-18, 25-9
