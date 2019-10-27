FOOTBALL

TIMESLAND TOP 10

1. Lord Botetourt (8-0)

2. Salem (7-1)

3. Pulaski County (8-1)

4. Northside (6-2)

5. Radford (7-1)

6. Blacksburg (6-3)

7. Franklin County (4-4)

8. Hidden Valley (5-3)

9. Magna Vista (6-2)

10. Galax (7-1)

STANDINGS, SCHEDULES BLUE RIDGE

District All games

W L W L

Lord Botetourt 3 0 8 0

Northside 3 0 6 2

Franklin County 1 2 4 4

William Fleming 1 2 3 5

William Byrd 1 2 2 6

Staunton River 0 3 1 7

Friday’s games

Franklin County at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Northside at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

PIEDMONT

George Washington 4 0 6 2

Magna Vista 3 1 6 2

Bassett 3 2 5 4

Halifax County 2 2 5 3

Patrick County 2 3 4 5

Martinsville 0 4 0 8

Tunstall 0 4 0 8

Friday’s games

Magna Vista at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Martinsville at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Halifax County at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE

Salem 4 0 7 1

Pulaski County 3 1 7 1

Hidden Valley 3 1 5 3

Blacksburg 3 2 6 3

Patrick Henry 2 3 6 3

Christiansburg 0 4 3 7

Cave Spring 0 4 1 7

Friday’s games

Christiansburg at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Salem, 7 p.m.

Pulaski County at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

SEMINOLE

E.C. Glass 5 0 8 0

Heritage 5 0 7 1

Liberty Christian 4 1 6 2

Brookville 3 2 4 4

Jefferson Forest 2 3 4 4

Amherst County 1 4 1 7

Rustburg 0 5 2 6

Liberty 0 5 1 7

Friday’s games

Amherst at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Heritage at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Graham 4 0 6 2

Richlands 2 1 4 4

Tazewell 2 2 4 4

Marion 1 2 4 4

Lebanon 1 2 1 7

Virginia High 0 3 0 8

Friday’s games

Graham at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Marion at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

Grundy at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

VALLEY

Spotswood 3 0 8 0

Harrisonburg 3 0 5 3

Rockbridge County 2 1 6 2

Turner Ashby 1 2 4 4

Broadway 0 3 0 8

Waynesboro 0 3 0 8

Friday’s games

Broadway vs. Spotswood, 11 a.m.

Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg, 1:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE

PH-Glade Spring 2 0 8 0

Chilhowie 2 0 7 1

Holston 1 2 5 3

Rural Retreat 2 2 4 4

Northwood 0 3 1 7

Friday’s games

Chilhowie at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.

Northwood at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Holston at Eastside, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE

Galax 3 0 7 1

George Wythe 2 1 5 2

Auburn 1 3 4 5

Fort Chiswell 1 3 4 5

Grayson County 1 1 3 5

Friday’s games

Auburn at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Graham at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

PIONEER

Narrows 3 0 8 0

Covington 2 1 4 4

Parry McCluer 2 1 2 6

Bath County 1 2 1 7

Eastern Montgomery 1 2 1 7

Craig County 0 3 2 6

Friday’s games

Narrows at Bath County, 7 p.m.

Craig County at Covington, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

THREE RIVERS

Radford 4 0 7 1

Glenvar 3 1 4 4

Floyd County 3 2 5 4

James River 2 3 4 5

Carroll County 1 3 2 6

Giles 2 2 2 6

Alleghany 0 4 1 7

Friday’s games

Alleghany at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

Radford at Floyd County, 7 p.m.

Glenvar at Giles, 7 p.m.

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT

North Cross 3 0 8 1

Blue Ridge 2 1 6 2

Hargrave Military 1 2 2 6

Fishburne Military 0 3 2 5

Saturday’s games

Christchurch at North Cross, 2 p.m.

Goochland at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

Roanoke Catholic 7 1

Friday’s game

Nansemond-Suffolk at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

TOURNAMENTS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Tuesday’s championship

At Northside H.S.

Lord Botetourt (24-0) vs. William Byrd (15-6) 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Monday’s semifinals

No. 4 Patrick County (10-10) at No. 1 Tunstall (18-4), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Bassett (10-11) at No. 2 Magna Vista (13-6), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

At Patrick Henry H.S.

Monday’s semifinals

Blacksburg (20-3) vs. Pulaski County (8-12), 6 p.m.

Hidden Valley (19-4) vs. Patrick Henry (17-8), 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Monday

Semifinals

Harrisonburg (5-15) at No. 1 Rockbridge County (22-4), 6 p.m.

Broadway (9-15) vs. Spotswood (10-11), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

At Rockbridge County H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Monday’s semifinals

At Galax H.S.

Galax (12-12) vs. Auburn (23-2), 6 p.m.

George Wythe (13-12) vs. Grayson County (17-2), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

At Galax H.S.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday’s first round

No. 5 Bath County (6-14) at No. 4 Eastern Montgomery (6-14), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Parry McCluer (3-17) at No. 3 Narrows (9-14), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Highland (2-15) at No. 2 Craig County (13-4), 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals

At higher seeds

Eastern Montgomery-Bath County winner at No. 1 Covington (16-7), 6 p.m.

Narrows-Parry McCluer winner vs. Craig County-Highland winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday

At higher seeds

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Saturday

Championship

Eastern Mennonite def. Roanoke Catholic 25-14, 25-18, 25-9

