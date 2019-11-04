While Frannie Sine’s high school volleyball career is winding down, her contributions to the Hidden Valley volleyball team are on the rise.
The senior outside hitter had 11 kills, 13 digs, four blocks and served four aces in the Titans’ five-set win over top-seeded Blacksburg in last week’s River Ridge District tournament final.
That win was the first for Hidden Valley over the Bruins since the 2016 Group 3A state championship game — when Sine was a freshman.
“It was an amazing win,” Sine said of beating Blacksburg. “We hadn’t beaten them in so long, and it was the last time I’d play them.”
It was one of just many performances that earned Sine the district’s player of the year award and also being named this week’s Crunch Fitness/Mellow Mushroom High School Athlete of the Week.
With hitting being her specialty, Sine has recorded double-digit kills in 18 of the Titans’ 25 matches in 2019 — the biggest night being a 24-kill performance in a win over Pulaski County back in early September.
Her defense has also been important, as she has averaged more than 15 digs per match in Hidden Valley’s three most recent contests.
Sine is hoping to attend George Mason after she graduates, but doesn’t plan on playing volleyball there. But she and her Titans teammates still have some time together, in a quest to return to the state tournament for the fourth time in her high school career.
